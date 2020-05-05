S.E. Cupp seems to think human beings are somehow immortal as long as they stay in their homes and do as the government tells them.

Otherwise, her outrage and shock over Chris Christie admitting no matter how cautious America is while opening back up that people are going to die is just more annoying virtue signaling. Which she’s unfortunately gotten very good at since joining CNN.

New rule: Anyone who’s not a doctor saying we have to just accept SOME deaths to reopen the country needs to take their family to a crowded place and serve food to anyone who needs it. https://t.co/c5PWnmXjft — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 5, 2020

New rule: Anyone still getting paid saying we have to keep people home and unemployed for their own good can start writing personal checks to those people losing everything ‘for the greater good.’

Luckily I’m a doctor who’s saying it. BTW, feel free to come to work with me this morning to see patients, eh? DM me and I’ll give you the deets. — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) May 5, 2020

There ya’ go.

She's also welcome to jump on the truck and help me deliver electrical supplies and equipment to construction and commercial sites, including the data centers and server farms that allow her and others the option to work, shop and be entertained at home. — Scott ''Human Scum'' Faust (@Stultis_TheFool) May 5, 2020

Helpers everywhere.

What the hell happened to you? — AmERICan 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) May 5, 2020

We are convinced there is something in the drinking water at CNN.

New rule: this guys death is on you….https://t.co/RcpbudzVam https://t.co/kS95Fw5FQG — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) May 5, 2020

Ouch.

But that’s the game S.E. seems to want to play. This idea that we only must live within extreme rules is ridiculous. Yes, when we reopen the country people will die. Even if we leave the country shut, people will die.

We’re not immortal.

And it’s not the government’s job to keep us from dying.

There is risk in being free, but it’s worth it.

SE who hasn’t missed a check knows public policy is based on risk assessment not emotion. Yet here she is emoting. With a stupid equivalence. Flattening the curve never meant eliminating the virus. With 2 essential workers in my home her faux rage is offensive. https://t.co/KV0DR2jmTg — Stacey – Gen X, Reagan Kid, Commies Suck (@ScotsFyre) May 5, 2020

Easy to sit on your media throne and tell the little people who are not getting paid to suck it up.

New rule: Anyone who listens to S.E. Cupp has to give self a swirlie in a gas station restroom. (Same idiocy) — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 5, 2020

Still getting your paycheck? Absolutes are easy from your view. — Jen (@JCEdmund) May 5, 2020

You’re quite irrelevant here. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) May 5, 2020

This is such a bad take. Life has risks. You can't even mitigate those risks by staying home. Pro tip-everyone dies. — Julie Altenau (@JAltenau) May 5, 2020

Must be nice to dictate rules when you have a job and a roof over your head, huh? — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) May 5, 2020

Must be.

***

