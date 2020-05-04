Oh good, it’s Dan Rather lecturing Trump on the one rule of American politics.

Because you know, Dan is so good at following the rules.

Or not.

Dan probably shouldn’t lecture anyone else on the rules of politics … just sayin’.

David Harsanyi perhaps had the best take:

So much ouch.

Trending

Everyone else can go home now.

***

Related:

Shot/Chaser ALERT! CNN analyst Joe Lockhart’s tweet shaming GOP over Kavanaugh bites him RIGHT on his hypocritical a*s

‘More like Dems ABORTED it’: Molly Jong-Fast accusing the Right of trying to kill #MeToo movement goes OH so very wrong

CRINGE –> Don Lemon earns his Trump-given nickname ‘dumbest man on television’ trying to pick a fight with the president (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Abraham LincolnDan RatherTrump