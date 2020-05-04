Oh good, it’s Dan Rather lecturing Trump on the one rule of American politics.
Because you know, Dan is so good at following the rules.
Or not.
One rule of American politics: don't compare yourself to Abraham Lincoln.
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) May 4, 2020
Dan probably shouldn’t lecture anyone else on the rules of politics … just sayin’.
David Harsanyi perhaps had the best take:
One rule of political journalism: make sure your fonts match when forging papers. https://t.co/sh6adERetL
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 4, 2020
So much ouch.
Though, I think Rather still stands by the story (he did in 2015, at least)
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 4, 2020
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 4, 2020
— D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) May 4, 2020
Still laughing.
— Michele Schiesser (@MicheleSchiesse) May 4, 2020
— Roni Holmberg (@RoniHolmberg) May 4, 2020
KaBOOM!!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FeCDnEIKaS
— Tim Bartels (@TimBartels13) May 4, 2020
— @ebk_ri (@ebk_ri) May 4, 2020
— Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) May 4, 2020
One rule of journalism: don’t spread false information @DanRather
— Beth Transue IFBBPro (@BethTransueIFBB) May 4, 2020
It’s relatively early in the day but the competition is over … you win the Internet today beating out all the May the 4th posters. The Force is strong with you.
— David Vermont (@dvermont) May 4, 2020
Everyone else can go home now.
***
