Oh good, it’s Dan Rather lecturing Trump on the one rule of American politics.

Because you know, Dan is so good at following the rules.

Or not.

One rule of American politics: don't compare yourself to Abraham Lincoln. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) May 4, 2020

Dan probably shouldn’t lecture anyone else on the rules of politics … just sayin’.

David Harsanyi perhaps had the best take:

One rule of political journalism: make sure your fonts match when forging papers. https://t.co/sh6adERetL — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 4, 2020

So much ouch.

Though, I think Rather still stands by the story (he did in 2015, at least) — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 4, 2020

Still laughing. — Michele Schiesser (@MicheleSchiesse) May 4, 2020

One rule of journalism: don’t spread false information @DanRather — Beth Transue IFBBPro (@BethTransueIFBB) May 4, 2020

It’s relatively early in the day but the competition is over … you win the Internet today beating out all the May the 4th posters. The Force is strong with you. — David Vermont (@dvermont) May 4, 2020

Everyone else can go home now.

***

Related:

Shot/Chaser ALERT! CNN analyst Joe Lockhart’s tweet shaming GOP over Kavanaugh bites him RIGHT on his hypocritical a*s

‘More like Dems ABORTED it’: Molly Jong-Fast accusing the Right of trying to kill #MeToo movement goes OH so very wrong

CRINGE –> Don Lemon earns his Trump-given nickname ‘dumbest man on television’ trying to pick a fight with the president (watch)