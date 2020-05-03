Now, why oh why would Kirsten Powers pretend she was actually totally fair to Justice Brett Kavanaugh and claim there is no ‘Kavanaugh double standard’? Oh, that’s right, she doesn’t want people pointing out how grossly hypocritical she is now for defending Joe Biden and pretending Tara Reade is some sort of right-wing smear campaign from the GOP to end his campaign.

Luckily we have folks like Jim Treacher on the right, who are more than happy to hold our friend Kirsten accountable.

This thread is a doozy.

Wow, @KirstenPowers really did delete all her 2018 tweets about Kavanaugh. What happened to her? https://t.co/fsSp0lzK0B — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 3, 2020

Oh, we’re pretty sure we know what happened to her.

*CNN*

"Republicans keep saying they believe Dr Blasey Ford, but they just believe it wasn’t Kavanaugh who did it. That’s is literally *not* believing her." — @KirstenPowers, 9/28/18https://t.co/aLeY5OfNxQ — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 3, 2020

Hey look, he used a Twitchy article!

And yup, tweets are GONE.

This is a lie. There's just no other word for it. She's lying. https://t.co/01RmSUyDtK — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 3, 2020

"I think the message is, no matter how credible you are, no matter how calm and reasonable and truthful you are in your testimony, that you won’t be taken seriously." — @KirstenPowers, 10/8/18 https://t.co/6Co8dKrGc8 — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 3, 2020

“Margaret, I just sat here and listened to you go on and basically smear this woman… You just basically said, you know him and he didn’t do it. And that’s irrelevant, and you know that it’s irrelevant." — @KirstenPowers, 9/19/18 https://t.co/WHXXZCppoc — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 3, 2020

Oof, can’t delete those clips …

"Repeating over and over that you want a fair process but not really answering the questions, I don’t think necessarily bolsters him… It will have its intended effect which is to portray him as somebody who’s being persecuted." — @KirstenPowers, 9/24/18 https://t.co/d7itjINS4x — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 3, 2020

But you know, there’s no double standard.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

"Has anyone else noticed how refusing to just take the word of a man and asking for a fair investigation has been cast as an scurrilous attack on a good man's reputation? This is what male privilege looks like." — @KirstenPowers, 10/4/18 https://t.co/LDwCBXzrHR — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 3, 2020

No, Kirsten, this is what white liberal woman privilege looks like.

And we see you.

***

