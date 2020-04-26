A few days back, nearly 30-year-old footage from CNN Larry King surfaced that allegedly featured the voice of Joe Biden’s accuser’s mother talking about her daughter being sexually assaulted by a prominent senator.

Sidenote, anyone else think it’s INSANE that 1993 is almost 30 years ago?!?!

Welp, it appears the footage which has gotten the attention of many people even on the Left has magically started disappearing. Even Donald Trump Jr. noticed:

Are you fricken kidding me with this bullshit already? CNN 'Larry King' episode featuring Biden accuser's mother disappears from Google Play catalog | Fox News https://t.co/NaTyboP5FX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 26, 2020

From Fox News:

The 1993 episode of CNN’s “Larry King Live” featuring an anonymous caller who was later identified as the mother of Biden accuser Tara Reade was no longer listed in Google Play’s catalog late Saturday. Twitter user J.L. Hamilton shared a screenshot showing the Aug. 11, 1993, broadcast of “Larry King Live” was no longer listed in the season three catalog of the iconic CNN talk show. Mysteriously, though, the Aug. 10 broadcast, which is listed as “Episode 154” is followed by the Aug. 12 broadcast, which is listed as “Episode 155,” suggesting that episode and the ones that follow could be incorrectly listed and off by a number. Fox News later verified the Aug. 11 episode is not listed on the streaming service. It is unclear when it was removed from the catalog.

Isn’t THAT convenient?

CNN removed the August 11th, 1993 Larry King Episode from Google Play, the episode featuring a call from Tara Reade's mother. CNN is actively colluding with the Biden campaign to cover up evidence of Biden's sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/JqTcofIyqs — J. L. Hamilton (@absinthol) April 26, 2020

It’s like August 11, 1993 just sorta disappeared.

Weird, right?

Makes you wonder what was never reported doesn't it? — Karsten Kinstler (@KarstenKinstler) April 26, 2020

We all knew this was going to happen. I am shocked that @CNN hadn’t already removed it. It is too late. The video is already out there and CNN’s fraud is exposed. — Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) April 26, 2020

Luckily quite a few people still have it …

#BREAKING: HERE is the video from August 11,1993's 'Larry King Live' described by @TheIntercept (and Tara Reade) as allegedly featuring her mother calling in and alluding to Reade's sexual assault claims against @JoeBiden (blog here by @ScottJW) https://t.co/fCgEqBnX7n pic.twitter.com/V5FGHskv56 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 24, 2020

We’d say this is far more damning than anything they brought up against Kavanaugh, wouldn’t you?

No wonder it’s disappearing.

***

Related:

Total DBAG move –> Popehat can’t be bothered to tag Conservative woman he DRAGS to show off his super WOKENESS

#TeamReality leader and lockdown skeptic Alex Berenson comes out SWINGING at WHO for pushing more COVID ‘panic porn’

OMG-LOL! Greg Gutfeld’s response to Hillary and her stupid tweet about ‘not poisoning yourself’ is snark PERFECTION