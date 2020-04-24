Adam Schiff really needs to stop setting himself up with such ridiculous tweets. Are we surprised he’s on the Trump/Lysol nonsense? No. Do we think someone close to the man should tell him to stop putting quarters in the nut-punching machine?

Yup.

If he thinks we believe that someone asked him about whether or not it was responsible for outlets to carry Trump’s briefings we have a bridge for sale …

A week ago I asked whether it was responsible to carry Trump’s nightly stream of consciousness on live TV. Today, he suggested drinking or injecting disinfectants or “sunlight” to kill the virus. So I will ask again: What value is there to this spectacle? https://t.co/S1ZgRhumxU — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 24, 2020

Once a Schiff for Brains, always a Schiff for Brains.

So we will ask again, why does Schiff keep insisting on putting quarters in the nut-punching machine?

We just like writing, ‘nut-punching’ machine; yes, we are immature.

What value is there to your Twitter feed? — Let's Play Ball (@dustopian) April 24, 2020

None, whatsoever.

Unless you count the endless fodder for Twitchy …

Oh gee. You’re crying again. Must be a day that ends in y. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 24, 2020

Something like that.

he literally didn't. I mean, I get that you think your supporters will be dumb enough to try that, but still, don't lie — Stranger Quarantarantino (@lone_rides) April 24, 2020

Right? His followers believed him when he said he had THE evidence on Trump and Russia that would well and truly do him in.

We have yet to see that evidence.

You just demonstrated why we watch it ourselves. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) April 24, 2020

This. ^

That's not what he said. Also, you're an asshole. — Reuenthal_800 (@MAurelius161180) April 24, 2020

He was ASKED if people should inject disinfectant. That idiocy came from the press. — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) April 24, 2020

About as much value to your spectacle of impeachment.

Your a terrible person. — julie holmes (@julieholmes41) April 24, 2020

You really ought to start charging him rent for living inside your head — Bill (@tress777) April 24, 2020

He did not suggest it in any way, shape, or form. You know that. — Jennifer Flowers (@Jennifer2Flower) April 24, 2020

There you go lying again…but that’s all you know — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) April 24, 2020

It’s a theme we’re seeing with all modern-day Democrats.

He’s not special.

***

