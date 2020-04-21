As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could hardly contain her excitement and joy over our possible economic collapse. She somehow figured out tweeting joyously about millions of Americans losing even more jobs and their livelihoods was NOT a good thing and removed her original tweet only to try and rewrite it in a way that still sucked.

Then she tried to put together a thread on how economic ruin really IS a good thing and we like can’t even.

Look at this hot mess.

Now is the time to create millions of good jobs building out the infrastructure and clean energy necessary to save our planet for future generations. For our economy, our planet, and our future, we need a #GreenNewDeal. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 20, 2020

Notice how these socialist ideas only ever seem feasible in ruin, collapse, and devastation.

There’s a reason for that.

What we need to do is bring workers like you to the table in our transition to renewable infrastructure, & guaranteeing pensions for fossil fuel workers. If you see what is happening to coal workers, the mines get $ and workers are hung to dry. We can’t allow for that to happen. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 20, 2020

Workers like you.

Right.

AOC is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

When the coal industry started a long-term decline, instead of moving swiftly to support workers, DC got into a lobbyist-friendly vicious cycle of bailouts that helped co’s more than it helped workers. This time we need to invest in creating opportunities & financial security. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 20, 2020

This time they need to really exploit this crisis so they can shove socialism down our throats.

Yeah, no thanks.

She won’t be living that tweet down anytime soon.

Oil is free. Your GND is dead. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 20, 2020

Pssst you dropped this. Care to comment on your sheer joy of job losses? pic.twitter.com/98rMT6P2pX — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) April 20, 2020

Why did you delete the part about loving to see these job losses? — CaptYonah (@CaptYonah) April 20, 2020

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Openly celebrating the economic destruction of families and communities because it fits a political narrative is unacceptable and unbecoming of a member of Congress. AOC must be removed asap! — China Did This (@FeistyMonk) April 21, 2020

"Create jobs" funded by taxpayers who are not making a living right now and just needed a bailout. You're a moron. — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@RagnarsMate) April 20, 2020

What she said.

***

