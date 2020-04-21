Another day, another stupid Jennifer Rubin tweet.

We used to think she was completely lost to her Trump Derangement Syndrome but at this point, we’re starting to wonder if she’s just another glorified troll or maybe even what they call a ‘sh*tposter’. Perhaps staying at home is getting to whatever little brain she had left after the 2016 election … who knows, but her tweets continue to get worse and worse.

She’s even starting to set herself up for some epic trolling:

Dumbest thing to reopen now — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) April 21, 2020

You see a tweet like this one and have to wonder what she was thinking.

Your mouth. — Hyperion (@hyperion5182) April 21, 2020

Montgomery Ward's. — Patrick 🇺🇸 (@batman1793) April 21, 2020

HA!

Your mouth. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) April 21, 2020

Wow. You guys are actually freaked out that the nation might recover before 100,000 Americans die. You are garbage. — Xisus is raisin (@Micky_Finn) April 21, 2020

Anything to hurt the orange guy, even if that means collapsing the economy.

I would say: D: NYC Subways Oh wait…those never closed. But our beaches…🙄 — Sagacious Guy (@RealSagacity) April 21, 2020

Oh, yeah.

Those.

Oddly not included in her smug little poll.

Why is riding the subways in NYC not on your list? — marnes (@marnes) April 21, 2020

Because she’s a disingenuous heifer obsessed with hating the very people who long ago made her relevant?

Just spitballin’.

Your mouth. — Dodd (@Amuk3) April 21, 2020

Your mouth — Edumacated Country Girl 👩🏼‍🏫 (@Edu_CountryGirl) April 21, 2020

Your mouth. — theRoddick (@_jbarker) April 21, 2020

Huh, starting to think Jenn should have included her mouth on this poll, it seems to be the overwhelming winner on the thread.

The Washington Post — Socially Distanced Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) April 21, 2020

Missing option

D) Jennifer Rubin's twitter account — Sensurround (@BBC_dip) April 21, 2020

any of your tweets or deranged columns — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) April 21, 2020

Your twitter app. — AR-14 Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) April 21, 2020

Jennifer Rubin's pie hole. — Chris in VanBeeCee (@Chris_in_VanBC) April 21, 2020

Anything written by Jennifer Rubin. — Steven Weitzel (@sjweitzel) April 21, 2020

Your brain. — 2VNews (@2VNews) April 21, 2020

Your browser. — Hawley Griffin (@BlueChekist) April 21, 2020

Those states look pretty good Jen. Maybe take a peek at the subway problem in NYC. pic.twitter.com/KOMIGC4OSA — It's Harvey. MAN_ (@frenjensenden) April 21, 2020

It's been said already but it's your fault for not including in poll. YOUR MOUTH — Sigh-heaving hag (@See_Grean) April 21, 2020

Maybe she missed it, but there are hundreds of people on her poll calling her a big mouth.

Hey, we’re just trying to help her figure it out.

