Huh, wonder why Katie Couric deleted this one?

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here. Our guess would be she was just getting hammered for using the title of the ridiculous piece as her tweet. She didn’t even bother to quote it, so people likely thought she was calling for outlets to stop airing Trump’s briefings.

Journos. *pfft*

Guess she thought it would read better if she quoted the stupid story?

"Under no circumstance should these briefings be carried live. Doing so is a mistake bordering on journalistic malpractice. Everything a president does or says should be documented but airing all of it, unfiltered is irresponsible." https://t.co/t3JY1Icdyz — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) April 20, 2020

Under no circumstances should Americans hear anything directly from the president, only filtered goodies from the press.

And they wonder why so many people hate them.

Seriously with this?

Katie only wrote this (transcribed it from the Chicom talking pts) in a bid to recapture relevancy.

But you'd think a leading Democrat/media complex outlet like @nytimes could someone who's been notable more recently than 2005. https://t.co/LKswhTHglw — Ben Crystal (@LastStopOTR) April 20, 2020

Katie who?

Heh.

We had to double-check to make sure it was really her.

She truly has been a no-show for a good long while.

🎶 The present condition, to rule and control.. the media sells it and you live the role 🎶

You have become the enemies of the people.

You are a disgrace to the term journalist. — Randy Bowen🇺🇸 (@Damnoldguy) April 20, 2020

This tweet is ever so entertaining, especially if you sing it.

I’d rather hear it from his mouth versus a journalist twisting the truth! Keep Airing my President!! — Julie Booth (@Jayboo2u) April 20, 2020

Julie isn’t alone. Maybe if journalists are so worried about what Americans are hearing they should stop going into these briefings looking to score points and fight with the president and actually ask him some real questions for a change.

But we know deep down that’s now what they’re worried about.

No, they’re worried he’s making them irrelevant.

Or more irrelevant.

And we all know they can’t have that.

***

