Alyssa Milano melting down on Twitter is so helpful to the country right now.

Oh, wait.

Hey, we get it, being locked down is driving many Americans bonkers but this is a special type of ‘unhinged’ right here. Almost like it’s an act EXCEPT we all know she really can’t act all that great in the first place. Going full caps lock even … SHE MEANS BUSINESS NOW!

This could well be the most ‘like my tweet please’ tweet we’ve seen in a long time, and considering we cover AOC that is saying something. Honestly, we’re starting to wonder if Alyssa and AOC are the same person – have you ever seen them together in the same place at the same time?

*adjusts tinfoil*

Thank God! Can you imagine if this was our president 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/76zk3ycJjF — Stephen Marroquin (@Koolarrow70) April 19, 2020

Oh yes, the day Hillary totally short-circuited.

Good times.

Go crawl back under your rock with this guy. pic.twitter.com/tiQJ4336KT — Rep. Steven Smith (R-GA) 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) April 19, 2020

You know, the guy who she’s ok supporting even though he’s been accused of sexual assault.

This isn’t going away anytime soon, SamanDUH.

Agreed, Biden is incoherent pic.twitter.com/Ej6cYkGGjH — 𝘞𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘛𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘣𝘶𝘭𝘭 🦺 (@Wade_Turnbull) April 19, 2020

Look, Jack!

Imagine if Dementia Joe were in charge. — Harley A (@HarleyATC) April 19, 2020

Pass.

You know, the thing.

Yeah, that’s it.

Well this does look amazingly suspicious. #America was having a really bad flu season but it fell off a cliff after #Coronavirus came on the scene. If the chart is accurate & combined with the Santa Clara study the question is have we been double counting? #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/cfZG1T1Cbw — M.B.I. Munshi (@MBIMunshi) April 19, 2020

Hrm.

Wow this is really deep and observant Alyssa thank you for being so brave. — Johnny Doth Edible Hath Kickethed In (@JohnPA598) April 19, 2020

So brave.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Like omg and Samantha from Whos the Boss is sending corny messages in ALL CAPS that show up in real time on peoples hand devise .. — A-Pauling (@pgmetzler) April 19, 2020

Could be HRC. She handled Benghazi and the Clinton Foundation so well — Jim Ferriter (@jim_ferriter) April 19, 2020

He's not your President. That's @HillaryClinton. Please direct your pissy attitude accordingly. https://t.co/uL1rFKkWto — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) April 19, 2020

It’s gonna be a long five years for Alyssa.

Note, we’re not entirely sure why she hid this tweet BUT since she did we thought we’d share it.

Just leaving this right here. I know how much Alyssa hates facts and truth pic.twitter.com/lBPU6tjIAa — Thomas H (@TJ06360) April 19, 2020

Guess the truth hurts?

Who knew?

***

Related:

‘Hello 9-1-1? I’d like to report a murder’. Dan Crenshaw leaves Bill Maher SPEECHLESS in interview about Trump/COVID (watch)

Nancy Pelosi’s Feb. 24th stroll in Chinatown telling the little people ‘it’s safe out there’ bites her in the A*S on Fox News Sunday (watch)

Nutless wonder Patton Oswalt learns the hard way why cowardly subtweeting Greg Gutfeld is NEVER a good idea