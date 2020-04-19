Alyssa Milano melting down on Twitter is so helpful to the country right now.

Oh, wait.

Hey, we get it, being locked down is driving many Americans bonkers but this is a special type of ‘unhinged’ right here. Almost like it’s an act EXCEPT we all know she really can’t act all that great in the first place. Going full caps lock even … SHE MEANS BUSINESS NOW!

This could well be the most ‘like my tweet please’ tweet we’ve seen in a long time, and considering we cover AOC that is saying something. Honestly, we’re starting to wonder if Alyssa and AOC are the same person – have you ever seen them together in the same place at the same time?

*adjusts tinfoil*

Oh yes, the day Hillary totally short-circuited.

Good times.

You know, the guy who she’s ok supporting even though he’s been accused of sexual assault.

This isn’t going away anytime soon, SamanDUH.

Look, Jack!

Pass.

You know, the thing.

Yeah, that’s it.

Hrm.

So brave.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s gonna be a long five years for Alyssa.

Note, we’re not entirely sure why she hid this tweet BUT since she did we thought we’d share it.

Guess the truth hurts?

Who knew?

***

