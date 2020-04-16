CNN was super excited to tattle on Elon Musk while claiming Governor Newsom allegedly said he had not come through with his promised ventilators. You’d think they’d know better than to pick a fight with someone like Elon but … nope.

Hey, nobody ever accused their outlet of being the sharpest tool in the shed.

They’re really just a tool.

They should have probably at least tagged Elon … just sayin’.

And he saw it anyway.

We’re surprised CNN still exists too, Elon.

True story.

Because it really does sound like a misunderstanding OR what some people would call ‘fake news’.

See?

Might wanna think about a correction or even a retraction, CNN.

Sh*t is getting real.

Heh.

And then this lil feller responded:

YEAH, make it worse, ding dong.

We’ll be keeping an eye on Elon and Matt later today … this should be GOOD.

***

