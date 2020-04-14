Brian Stelter seriously needs a hobby. Yeah yeah, we know, we’ve said this a LOT but not even being snarky at this point … the guy is obsessed. Look at this tweet about Fox News’ banners (when we know CNN’s banners were even more ridiculous but then again we’re starting to think ol’ Bri here watches more Fox News than even his own outlet so he probably missed them):

Fox banner: "TRUMP SAYS HE HAS AUTHORITY TO REOPEN STATES." Fox guest @JudgeNap: The governors have the authority. Tenth Amendment, constitutional law, etc. Fox adjusts the banner: "WHO HAS AUTHORITY TO REOPEN STATES?" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 14, 2020

OMG HALL MONITOR CHANGE THE CHANNEL.

Yes, he’s using caps to emulate the ‘banners’ but it really feels like he’s yelling at you, right?

Tim Pool’s observation was spot-freakin’-on:

Why are we getting a play by play of Fox's banners? Trump did say that, Judge Nap challenged it, Fox changed it What? CNN is becoming the Fox News review channel https://t.co/nylopsJAEz — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 14, 2020

Maybe deep down Brian hopes Fox News will hire him.

HA HA HA HA HA

Preach it, Tater! — Total 360 Guy (@StokedTweeter) April 14, 2020

They’re taking a page from your network’s playbook. — Emily (@HoosierEm) April 14, 2020

You REALLY have no room to talk. Wasn't the bashing the MSM got yesterday thought you anything? — 1000thghost (@1000thghostauto) April 14, 2020

Brian, you're throwing rocks in a glass house. CNN's banners were amazingly open in their display of massive bias and outright hatred against the President. Sit the fuck down. And shut the fuck up. pic.twitter.com/CC357JArmc — Austin Smith – VRT_BADG3RMAN 🎙️ (@VRT_Badg3rman) April 14, 2020

Damn, CNN is so bad even their reporters are watching fox 😂😂😂 — Dirty Deuce (@DeuceDirty) April 14, 2020

At least they’re consistently bad though, right? No?

Heh.

***

Related:

Smelling salts, STAT! Greg Gutfeld uses Don Lemon to mock Jim Acosta’s outrage over Trump’s presser video in 1 PERFECT tweet

‘Grandstanding isn’t journalism, you glorified blogger’: Comfortably Smug takes the media APART in smugly savage thread

She MAD! Alyssa Milano’s string of rage-tweets during Trump’s media-eviscerating presser even BETTER than fuming media

NO biggie, just Bloomberg News killing investigation into Chinese Ruling elites, firing the reporter, and trying to silence his wife