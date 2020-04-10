‘Oh good, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to share her vast expertise when it comes to pandemics’ … said literally no one, ever.

Seems she thinks she has figured out the real pre-existing condition for COVID in America:

You know the face you make when you’re not sure if the dog sitting under your chair as you work is farting or not? Yup, just made that face.

*sigh*

Maybe leave the whole pre-existing condition thing to people who know, AOC.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know what she’s trying to do here, she’s playing politics with the virus to push Medicare for All or some other stupid socialist garbage program but c’mon …

‘The government is here to help’ may well be the scariest sentence ever written.

She’s been trying to convince the country COVID is racist for weeks so we’re not at all surprised that she went here.

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Bobblehead.

Heh.

So not racism or inequality?

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Oops.

Heck, she was telling people to go eat at Chinese restaurants because Trump made people racist and stuff for barring travel from China.

HA HA HA HA HA

Always about how they can use a crisis for their political gain.

Always.

