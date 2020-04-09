Hey guys, guess what?! Senate Democrats blocked much-needed relief for tens of millions of Americans â€¦ AGAIN! Remember when they did this last time over giving the Kennedy Center a bunch of money who then turned around and laid their musicians off anyway?

Yeah, itâ€™s more bullsh*t like that.

Skull King McConnell blasted them:

Senate Democrats just blocked urgent money for a popular, bipartisan job-saving program which they themselves literally coauthored with us two weeks ago. I complimented both sides and asked to increase the dollar amount without changing anything else. But they blocked it. https://t.co/kihn5p6rLa â€” Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) April 9, 2020

Give â€™em Hell, McConnell.

And sorry, Skull King? Itâ€™s like they want McConnell to be way cooler than he really is.

Heh.

We just found out that 16 million Americans have been laid off in three weeks. A staggering 10% of the labor force is now out of work. This is a crisis. No time for partisan maneuvering or politics as usual. I hope Democrats reverse course & let us increase paycheck support soon. â€” Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) April 9, 2020

Get it together, Democrats. Not every freakinâ€™ crisis has to be used for your political gain.

#senatedemocrats are just awesome aren't they? â€” No Strings On Me (@NoStrings_on_Me) April 9, 2020

This is a rhetorical question, right? RIGHT?!

Until the @GOP gets a damn backbone and fights, the Democrats will win every single time, Sir. You canâ€™t blame the Democrats for trying to get what they want. Itâ€™s PAST time for you and the @GOP to take the gloves off. Itâ€™s now or never, Sir. ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ â€” D. K. USAðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@DeniseK_USA) April 9, 2020

Fair point.

Do the democrats really want trump to "fail" so bad that they'd harm Americans trying to feed their families? â€” Blinkomatic (@Blinkomatic1) April 9, 2020

Yup.

Sort of like the â€˜if it bleeds it leadsâ€™ attitude from their buddies in the media.

All that matters is taking down the orange man, and if that means making millions of Americans suffer, so be it.

Remember this, come November.

Editorâ€™s note: Major props to Jon Gabriel for the epic Skull King artwork we used in the featured art for this article.

