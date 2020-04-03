It’s no coincidence the media’s approval ratings are in the toilet and even more so for their coverage of the Coronavirus. You know it’s bad when Congress is even beating you …

Maybe if they spent a little more time covering the facts around the crisis and a little less time defending CHINA because orange man bad people would start taking them seriously again.

Ok, maybe not.

For example, AG Hamilton put together a thread highlighting how badly the media treated Sen. Tom Cotton for daring to call China out for the virus and talking about the fact it came from a Wuhan lab.

So I think it's time for a thread. This was very frustrating to watch develop in real-time. The media overwhelmingly dismissed very real possibilities as conspiracy theories and helped China avoid real questions about the origin. https://t.co/GJObGvpjin — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 3, 2020

Senator Tom Cotton raised an early alarm about China's dishonesty. He pointed out they were clearly lying about several elements and suggested we need to investigate the origin. He never claimed it was a bio-weapon, but instead did point out there the Wuhan lab was near source. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 3, 2020

The press universally condemned him as spreading conspiracy theories by changing his actual claims. Washington Post: "Tom Cotton keeps repeating a coronavirus conspiracy theory that was already debunked"https://t.co/PPvd0aZ6Ig — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 3, 2020

We see you, media.

WaPo never fails to disappoint.

Notice they dismiss the possibility of it originating at the lab as a conspiracy that has been "repeatedly debunked by experts" Then they cited the expert who just said it may have originated in that lab rebutting a completely different claim. pic.twitter.com/priCV77htZ — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 3, 2020

Our media have been doing China’s job for them.

WaPo was hardly alone. Outlets like the New York Times and Daily Beast spread the same false claims. https://t.co/g0RHtbHbBUhttps://t.co/X1Nb21xSbh pic.twitter.com/ufeCnDGyJC — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 3, 2020

Because of course, they did.

Then outlets like CBS News actually embarrassingly quoted the Chinese ambassador to dismiss Cotton's legitimate questions as conspiracies.https://t.co/iOGnzq3z6m pic.twitter.com/rKvvlJJgli — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 3, 2020

Anything to hurt Republicans and ultimately Trump. So what if they’re helping a bunch of communists and stuff.

Other media personalities were quick to join the smears against Cotton, thereby helping China dismiss legitimate questions about the early origin as just conspiracy theories. All these tweets are still up. No retractions or apologies. pic.twitter.com/LCEQPyIytz — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 3, 2020

Gotta love those blue-checks.

Here are some more calling him irresponsible, dangerous, and comparing him to crackpots who accused the CIA of inventing AIDS. pic.twitter.com/fhjkQot53v — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 3, 2020

Did we mention how much you gotta love these people?

And before people claim they couldn't have known at the time, that same expert they were using to "debunk" a false version of Cotton's question was telling people back then that it was a real possibility.https://t.co/OpCYKBaYML — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 3, 2020

Boomity.

There was also plenty of evidence that should lead people to ask questions. That lab specifically specialized in studying Coronaviruses. In 2015, they created a hybrid virus that combined a SARS virus and bat coronavirus. China had previous incidents of SARS virus escaping labs. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 3, 2020

In February, the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology released a new directive titled: “Instructions on strengthening biosecurity management in microbiology labs that handle advanced viruses like the novel coronavirus.” https://t.co/vZ7UzAfrHG pic.twitter.com/8OwcOY3Xql — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 3, 2020

And now the Washington Post publishes a piece acknowledging the possibility of something they were calling a crazy debunked conspiracy theory a few months ago… When will they issue their apology to @SenTomCotton?https://t.co/zfP0LKI88P https://t.co/ms3cHtuswW — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) April 3, 2020

We’re not holding our breath, AG.

***

Related:

Tissue? Sen. Chuck Schumer snaps at Trump over brutal letter calling him a crappy senator and AWWW someone’s mad

TWO-FER! James Woods uses ‘Democrat press monkey’ Chuck Todd’s own words to WRECK Adam Schiff and LOL

‘And yet THIS a-hole is still getting paid’ –> Jim Acosta can barely HIDE his giddiness over record unemployment