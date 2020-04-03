As he often does, Brit Hume shared a fairly spectacular piece (this time from Kimberley Strassel about what Trump has said and done about COVID-19) to make his own point. Notice how Brit makes HIS point first, and then shares Strassel’s piece:

Trump said a lot of rosy and inaccurate things about Covid 19, but he also did a lot of things and still is. ⁦@KimStrassel⁩ on what he’s done vs. what other politicians have done or not done. https://t.co/49MvceChrX — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 3, 2020

And even though he pointed out that Trump himself has said inaccurate things, for some reason The Bulwark’s UrbanAchievr decided to pick a fight with Brit over Kimberley Strassel. Don’t make that face, we don’t know why these people start nonsense with him … it never ends well for them.

Despite your framing, Kim Strassel doesn't once criticize Trump for saying "rosy and inaccurate" things, so not sure why anyone should find her assessment credible. — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) April 3, 2020

Awww, he doesn’t like Kim’s article.

Color us shocked.

He’s usually so supportive of Conservative women.

Ahem.

Brit fired back:

I said that and then referred to her article on what he’s done. If you doubt that, go back to my tweet and read it as slowly as necessary. https://t.co/8izSupq2xu — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 3, 2020

Maybe just don’t tangle with Brit, Bundt.

Brandt.

Sorry, Christian.

We remember him when he was just a little Twitter troll – how he’s grown.

Or not.

Sometimes “Read more” is the only accurate reply, honestly — Nita Keesee (@NitaKeesee) April 3, 2020

Or read more S-L-O-W-L-Y.

That works too.

Spoken like a VA gentleman. God Bless — Ann Graham (@agrahms) April 3, 2020

Kim Strassel is one of the most credible reporters out there. — GW Peterson (@peterson_gw) April 3, 2020

He might need someone to read it to him. — Keep Looking Up (@KeepLookingUp6) April 3, 2020

If only there were more pictures in her piece.

Brit, you're still pretty witty for an old guy! 🙂 You go. — Brenda Robertson (@akbrendarobert) April 3, 2020

He’s just a ‘straight’ guy, you know?

We expect snark from media types like Greg Gutfeld … but Brit?

That’s probably why it works so well when he does it.

