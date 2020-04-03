Yup, this video goes into the ‘What the Hell did we just watch,’ Twitchy Hall of Fame. Hey, it’s not every day you see a masked man pleading his case that dildos are somehow not essential items.
Who knew?
Amazon Worker: "Dildos Are Not Essential Items."
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 3, 2020
Sorry Amazon dude, a whole lot of people disagree on this matter.
Heartless. Feel for the cat ladies.
— ReachOut&TouchSomeone (@MagicalCapers) April 3, 2020
cc: @kathygriffin
— Flight93_Militia (@SCOAMT) April 3, 2020
HA HA HA
Before the coronavirus we’d have made an, ‘And now we’re dead’ joke here with them tagging Kathy Griffin but … you know what?
We just made it anyway.
Our bad.
😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WeILePwQws
— SarahMissesAnthonyRoma🍀🍻 (@ToothpasteWords) April 3, 2020
Truly.
That argument might have been better accepted in the beginning of week one…
That’s as far as I’m going with this one.
— Unimpeachable Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) April 3, 2020
I am certain the ppl ordering them would disagree sir. 🤫
— TheeePalmer (@PalmerTheee) April 3, 2020
— DanCamm (@Dan_Camm) April 3, 2020
— Steve Culy (@charcware) April 3, 2020
— C. E. Shannon (@c0d3breakr_) April 3, 2020
Maybe not for HIM and his already vast collection #allegedly
— Salty Black Broad (@SaltyBlackBroad) April 3, 2020
Oof.
😂😂😂😂
Ok, which one of you is ordering dildos during this crisis? https://t.co/0jhYF36jJt
— Jodi Don’t you Shush Me (@APLMom) April 3, 2020
USA USA USA!
Like hell. https://t.co/UanUupM0jM
— Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 3, 2020
So perhaps ‘essential’ means something different to every person?
Maybe?
Heh.
***
Related:
Investigative reporting! MSNBC’s Natasha Bertrand trips so badly over herself trying to dunk on Trump’s Comfort ship she DELETES (but we got it)
THIS! –> AG takes media APART for vilifying Tom Cotton for being RIGHT about China and COVID-19 in receipt-filled thread
Tissue? Sen. Chuck Schumer snaps at Trump over brutal letter calling him a crappy senator and AWWW someone’s mad