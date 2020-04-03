Yup, this video goes into the ‘What the Hell did we just watch,’ Twitchy Hall of Fame. Hey, it’s not every day you see a masked man pleading his case that dildos are somehow not essential items.

Who knew?

Amazon Worker: "Dildos Are Not Essential Items." pic.twitter.com/BrEQCPBF1f — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 3, 2020

Sorry Amazon dude, a whole lot of people disagree on this matter.

Heartless. Feel for the cat ladies. — ReachOut&TouchSomeone (@MagicalCapers) April 3, 2020

HA HA HA

Before the coronavirus we’d have made an, ‘And now we’re dead’ joke here with them tagging Kathy Griffin but … you know what?

We just made it anyway.

Our bad.

Truly.

That argument might have been better accepted in the beginning of week one… That’s as far as I’m going with this one. — Unimpeachable Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) April 3, 2020

I am certain the ppl ordering them would disagree sir. 🤫 — TheeePalmer (@PalmerTheee) April 3, 2020

Maybe not for HIM and his already vast collection #allegedly — Salty Black Broad (@SaltyBlackBroad) April 3, 2020

Oof.

😂😂😂😂

Ok, which one of you is ordering dildos during this crisis? https://t.co/0jhYF36jJt — Jodi Don’t you Shush Me (@APLMom) April 3, 2020

USA USA USA!

So perhaps ‘essential’ means something different to every person?

Maybe?

Heh.

***

