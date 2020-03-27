One effed-up narrative that’s worked its disgusting way into the corporate media since the Coronavirus made its debut months ago is the passive-aggressive ‘cheering’ on of the virus as a means to dunk on and hate Trump. You could see it yesterday when news broke that America was the number one country for cases of Coronavirus (only if you believe the propaganda from China but that’s a different story), and when people pointed out why that wasn’t really a big deal because our mortality rate is so low the media started talking about how the mortality rate is likely higher because not everyone has been tested.

It’s gross.

They’re gross.

Yup.

Welp, Greg Gutfeld was good enough to drag them with both hands:

a message to the grim creeps celebrating a rise in corona cases in America:We are actually turning a corner, and we will emerge better and stronger. You cretins who chuckle to themselves over scoring some ghoulish political point will not be forgotten. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 27, 2020

Get ’em, Greg.

Creeps and cretins.

We agree.

Not only are we supposed to believe China, but now we're supposed to believe… …

…

… RUSSIA!!! — China did this (@jtLOL) March 27, 2020

The only number that’s significant is the death rate — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) March 27, 2020

No.

No, we won’t.

And we won’t let them forget either.

Libs: THERE ARE NO TESTS, WE NEED TESTS Trump: here are some tests Libs: OMG THERE ARE SO MANY POSITIVE TESTS WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE They literally live with their hair on fire pic.twitter.com/qUEH9Sl756 — Rose Black (@bone_girl91) March 27, 2020

We see through the media and progressive hate mongers. — Michael Fry (@MafCardinal) March 27, 2020

More and more people are seeing it, yup.

Why we only see how many people have COVID19 & how many die? Never how many recovered! — Dori (@Hienenita) March 27, 2020

Because we can’t have GOOD NEWS. Duh.

Otherwise, Trump’s economy won’t fail and then he’ll win reelection or something.

Man, we wish were kidding.

And the same folks will be turning on Dr. Birx starting tomorrow. Watch. — Texas Redskins Fans (@TexasHTTRFans) March 27, 2020

It’s like this person was psychic.

***

Related:

‘Crazy was NOT an act’! Rep. Haley Stevens tried deleting seriously inappropriate Trump tweet BUUUUT she got caught

‘She’s gonna BLOW!’ AOC doesn’t quite meltdown like Rep. Haley Stevens during coronavirus House debate BUUUT it’s close (watch)

‘HOLY SH*T, this was insane’: Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens absolutely LOSES it on the floor and chaos ensues (watch)