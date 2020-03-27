Have you guys noticed Democrats, the media, and the Left (same difference) pretending they weren’t absolutely disgusting and awful to George W. Bush to somehow pretend it’s Trump’s fault that they’re acting like constant raving frothy-mouthed rage monkeys these days? Like they weren’t disgusting before?

It’s incredibly disingenuous and horrible.

Like this crap from Senator Chris Murphy:

Hey Chris, remember when you guys compared him to Hitler?

Good times.

Oh, and then there’s this little nugget from 2015:

Was it decent to blame Bush for radicalizing terrorists?

Asking for a friend.

Seriously.

It’s like they don’t understand how social media or the internet works.

We’ll always be able to call you out for your lying, hypocritical, egotistical, bulls*it.

