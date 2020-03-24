Beyond the other ridiculousness in the House Democrats’ Coronavirus Relief Bill (giving hundreds of millions to the IRS, REALLY?!), it seems folks are less than impressed with their efforts on rebates/checks for Americans.

They are talking bigger amounts than Republicans but …

For certain people, aka you evil richies, it’s a loan.

And a one-time payout which is far from what the Left wanted.

Guess how this is going over.

Burn in a fire?

Yikes.

And there’s a little rare sanity on the thread.

Have fun with that karma, Democrats.

