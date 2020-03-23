We’ve lost count of the number of scared Americans of the Leftist persuasion giving Democrats a pass for blocking Coronavirus Relief funding because there is supposedly some ‘Trump Slush Fund.’ Looks like Democrats and the media have successfully twisted their playing politics into somehow being the GOP’s fault.

Luckily, Dan Crenshaw was able to shed a little light on the liars:

Dems are lying about the rescue bill. They say it’s a “slush fund.” In reality, loans to big businesses PROHIBIT increases in executive pay and stock buy backs. It’s in the bill, clear as day. They don’t have real reasons for opposing this. This is pure, bitter partisanship. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 23, 2020

But they keep saying there is no oversight! How could this be?!

Here is the text on the $500B portion of the bill: Direct Lending Limitations: executive total compensation may not exceed $425,000; prohibition of stock buybacks during the duration of the loan; borrowers must maintain existing payroll as of March 13. Dems are lying. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 23, 2020

Yes, Dems are lying.

And in other news, water is still wet.

Democrats will destroy us just because they can. They should be destroyed in November. — Lori Olivia #MilitantNormal (@simplylorilee) March 23, 2020

With @SenSchumer it is ALWAYS partisan political. Even now. — Beks (@RavenWood_54) March 23, 2020

Some of the green new deal & union legislation they're attempting to sneak through could actually strangle businesses once they begin to emerge from the corona crisis. — Sax (@OllieSax) March 23, 2020

Indeed.

Many of the Democrats ‘pet projects’ are job killers.

Of course they're lying. My husband just suggested that those who are sick to come in to make a vote and to sit on the Dem side so they can vote It wasn't until Nancy found out that five were sick that she changed her mind She was in agreement until She heard five were sick EVIL — Christine M. Krebs (@JMJ4USA) March 23, 2020

President needs to sign executive order stopping all pay for Congress until its passed — Walt Graves #W5BNK (@wwg248) March 23, 2020

Well, THERE’S an idea.

We only wish this person would have tagged Trump. Do your jobs or we’ll stop paying you.

Seems fair.

Democrats lie??? SURELY you jest! /S — Earl A. Carter (@EarlACarter1) March 23, 2020

Yes, we’re shocked as well.

Oh, wait.

***

