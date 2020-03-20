Don’t worry folks in LA, if you’re not complying with the whole ‘stay at home’ thing deputized city officials will just ‘pay you a visit.’

Note, if he hadn’t mentioned deputizing people we might not be quite as unnerved listening to this elected official on CNN talking about arresting people like he’s talking about ordering coffee for his office. You know it’s pretty insane when even Chris Cuomo is making a face:

Watch.

This … is terrifying.

Human life is precious, says the Democrat.

Right.

It certainly won’t stop panic-buying or panic in general.

Yup.

Not like they can ‘stay at home’.

Hoo boy, this is gonna be a bumpy ride, folks.

Hang on.

***

