This is unlike anything we’ve ever seen from a politician and yes, that includes Trump. Sure, Trump said a bunch of stuff that he quite honestly should never have said, but he never came off as an angry ‘scared’ old man like Joe Biden does in this video when an autoworker confronted him on guns.

Watch.

Guys, Joe is in trouble.

Did he say AR-14?

Wow.

And we’re not being mean or snarky … honestly, this guy has no business walking around without assistance let alone campaigning to be president.

This. ^

We get it, Democrats want to beat Trump and they know Sanders is a crazy socialist but this is just cruel at this point.

When even WE feel sorry for the guy?

C’mon.

We’re starting to wonder …

***

