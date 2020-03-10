Good ol’ Jonathan Chait, keeping it classy as always.

Lots of events *should* have finished Trump off politically. But I think this is finally the thing that will. https://t.co/bS2lHn7u2W — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 9, 2020

Can you imagine the fit the Left would’ve thrown if conservative-leaning journos had so nonchalantly talked about things ‘finishing Obama off politically’? Especially a virus? OMG, the accusations of racism and fascism and every other ‘ism’ out there would have been off the charts.

But you know, since it’s Trump it’s ok.

From NY Mag:

It is possible that the public health and economic catastrophes that loom so large at the moment will be gone by autumn. It is even possible that they will remain and Trump will somehow survive anyway. (After all, the mayor in Jaws had somehow retained his position in Jaws 2. And he was still minimizing shark risks!) But it seems more likely that Trump has finally made his unfitness for office so blatant that even his own supporters will notice. The American economy, its health infrastructure, and perhaps more are plunging into foreseeable crisis. And every step Trump has taken along the way seems almost calculated to expose him to maximal blame. Trump is now quite likely to lose his reelection, and we will look back at the last few weeks as the time when he sealed his own fate.

What an ass.

Sorry, that’s an insult to asses.

Why do I keep seeing this idea about “ethical journalists” over hyping COVID19 as a partisan attack on the opposition party POTUS they’re not supposed to have? I mean just because you’re delighted over the idea a pandemic might finally do what the voters wouldn’t… — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) March 10, 2020

This editor spent a good portion of her day yesterday getting screamed at by the Left who insisted the media isn’t rooting for the virus.

It’s like they don’t pay any attention to anything.

Democrats are getting giddy that a virus may do what Mueller and impeachment were unable to do. — mallen (@mallen2010) March 9, 2020

Gross, right?

Remember the swine flu in 2009?

Remember over 12,000 deaths from the swine flu?

Remember how that "finished off Obama politically"? Maybe stick with a topic you are an expert on, Johnny. If there is one. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 10, 2020

We’re not sure what that would be.

Fair point.

I hear the walls are closing in. — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) March 10, 2020

They’ll get him this time!

MWAHAHAHAHA!

***

Related:

Hot MESS, aisle 5! AOC’s attempt to roast Rep. Paul Gosar about ‘dying’ belongs in the BACKFIRE Hall of Fame

SCUMBAG alert: WaPo-selected ‘tech expert’ THRASHED for wishing death by #coronavirus on Trump (he tried deleting but TOO late)

So he’s ignorant AND racist? HA! Woke Dr. Eugene Gu reaps ratio WHIRLWIND for his ‘Wuhan virus is RACIST’ self-own