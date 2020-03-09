If you needed proof that Democrats are more than happy to politicize a virus while the media panics the entire country about it look no further than Sen. Chris Murphy’s timeline. This guy has no shame … which of course makes complete sense because for him to have shame in the first place he’d have to know what it is.

And with tweets like this, it’s obvious he’s clueless about ‘shame.’

Your daily reminder that: a. Trump is using a provision of the Affordable Care Act to require that insurers cover the Coronavirus test. b. Trump is in court right now trying to invalidate the entirety of the Affordable Care Act. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 9, 2020

Your daily reminder that this guy sucks.

Seriously.

People are TERRIFIED (thanks media!) and so Murphy gets on Twitter and claims Trump is basically trying to hurt people by getting rid of the ACA. Stay classy, Democrats.

FOUR MORE YEARS!!!! — Ran Danburg (@RDanbirg) March 9, 2020

But this isn’t even the worst garbage on his timeline.

Look at this tweet from a few weeks back …

Trump has put no one in charge of Coronavirus. He is pushing cuts to the budgets of all the agencies that fight pandemics. He shut down 37 of 47 global anti-pandemic programs. Trump made a choice to make us vulnerable…to this pandemic and the next one and the next one. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 25, 2020

Everything he said here, is a lie.

Still up, weeks later.

And we wonders why people are in a panic and the country seems like it’s on the edge of disaster.

Democrats are FEEDING THIS.

57k+ likes and retweets, and completely untrue. He doesn't even delete it. https://t.co/LkFOFRC9jM — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 9, 2020

Despicable.

Everything you've said here is a blatant lie. God help the suckers who believe you. — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) March 9, 2020

Good to see even back then folks were calling Murphy out on his bulls**t:

LIAR! "Today, President Trump announced the formation of the Coronavirus Task Force. Members of the Task Force have been meeting on a daily basis since Monday. The Task Force is led by Secretary of HHS Alex Azar, and is coordinated through the NSC." https://t.co/2BsmnEqNBR — 🇺🇸 Defeat The Left -Text TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸 (@AlexDavid1776) February 26, 2020

And even though he’s been called out, the tweet remains. Not because he isn’t seeing these corrections, but because he doesn’t care. The more panic out there, the better off him and his Democrat pals are for the 2020 election. They knew they couldn’t beat Trump’s economy so what did they do?

Democrats are more dangerous than the virus itself.

***

