There are few times this editor is truly speechless.

C’mon, we write about the craziest, dumbest, most out-of-touch people on the planet, so it takes a lot for any of the Twitchy editors to sit back with their jaws on the floor.

But this tweet from Hilary Rosen about scolding Nina Turner on CNN with Chris Cuomo last night … wow.

So much wow.

On air thurs I said my colleague @ninaturner didn’t have standing to use MLK Jr.That was wrong. I am sorry for saying those words. Pls no need to defend me and attack angry black women. They have standing. I always need to listen more than I talk. We rise together — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) March 6, 2020

We checked several times to make sure this is even real …

Did she really say not to attack ‘angry black women’?

WHAT THE WHAT?

HOOboy.

Biden surrogate with a HOF apology candidate here. Good to know "angry black women" have standing. https://t.co/d5Vp1bQPNx pic.twitter.com/T88EFXyda7 — Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure (@DanRiffle) March 6, 2020

And interestingly enough, the phrase ‘angry black women’ is now trending.

Have we mentioned how much of a dumpster fire the Democrats are right now? HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

LOL Perfect example. Folks will engage in misogynoir, then turn around and say “we rise together” “No need to defend me and attack angry black women” whew pic.twitter.com/ys91r4tlCd — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) March 6, 2020

Democrats are gonna Democrat.

“angry black women”?!?!? This…is supposed to be an apology? https://t.co/WXzc1ojQfZ — Biden Wants To Cut Social Security (@rtyson82) March 6, 2020

Someone tell Hilary Rosen that this isn't an apology. This is gaslighting. And the "please no need to defend me and attack angry Black women" is further attack and an attempt to undermine the issues being raised and deflect from her racist condescending BS. pic.twitter.com/K6BV3msq1V — 🖤 Black Womxn Running My Fresh Ass Mouth🖤 (@TheWayWithAnoa) March 6, 2020

She actually used the phrase “angry black women” in her apology to a black woman. https://t.co/ha8d4Sa3vl — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) March 6, 2020

"Angry black women"?! Really?! You misquoted MLKJr and got the context wrong! YOU'RE the type Dr. King was referring to in that quote. You just showed yourself. https://t.co/oUM4unNFTT — Jaybefaunt🌹🌈♋ (@Jaybefaunt) March 6, 2020

She really used “angry black women” in this “apology” tweet? Please don’t let this woman back on the air. This is the kind of wh*te w*man who will — I guarantee it — start crying about bullying for being held accountable. https://t.co/Ajqp1n4jGq — ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) March 6, 2020

Can’t seem to say wow enough.

Wow.

Way to go Biden peeps.

HA HA HA HA

OMG this was so bad.

***

