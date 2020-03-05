Is it just our imagination or does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seem almost desperate in this tweet? Sort of like she’s trying to make Bernie’s platform about anything but socialism. Maybe she learned a thing or two about Americans on Super Tuesday, even her fellow Democrats?

Eh, probably not.

If you believe in: healthcare as a right,

a living wage,

that working class & marginalized people deserve power,

that climate action should be on the scale of the crisis,

that racial justice is key in all this & more, Then we are on the same team.

Let’s accomplish it together. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 4, 2020

Americans don’t want socialism, AOC. Sorry, not sorry.

And centrists, moderates, independents, and even some Democrats proved they are not on her team on Tuesday.

How refreshing.

I believe the govt is responsible for the problems that you think we need even more govt to fix. You want us to try to put out fires by giving a lot more power to the arsonists. Which ironically makes you responsible for helping create the very problems you claim to be fighting. — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) March 5, 2020

That. ^

Healthcare is a commodity. You don't have the right to someone else's labor.

A living wage varies wildly from one person to another based on numerous factors which is why centrally planning it will fail miserably and cost jobs.

The rest is warm and fuzzy feel good nonsense. — Ghosts Of Home (@SteelerChris) March 5, 2020

The aim of these policies is to concentrate power in the federal government (you), at the expense of individual rights. I believe in freedom, not slavery to government. — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) March 5, 2020

Someone’s labor is not your right

There’s no such thing

People deserve power because they earned it & it’s freely given.

I agree, but there is no crisis.

Racism has no place in policy; even when it’s a kind you like. We’re not on the same team.

You will not destroy this country. — PerturbedCaucasianBloke (@PC_Bloke) March 5, 2020

So you’re really just supporting Biden when he becomes the nominee? — Unfiltered ℂhristian ن (@nofilterchristn) March 5, 2020

Ouch.

.AOC, you forgot, "If you believe in butterflies & rainbows…" — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) March 5, 2020

We want Biden — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 4, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah, don’t agree with a single one of your plans. — William Waring (@billwaring) March 5, 2020

Socialism can't possibly make everyone equally rich. It can, however, make everyone equally poor. Just read some history. — Tom Morgan ⭐⭐⭐ (@Tom_AF4HL) March 5, 2020

Show me a list of your greatest accomplishments. Oh, hell. Any accomplishments will do aside from getting elected. — Howard Kallio (@MergerProtected) March 5, 2020

Right @AOC! Was unifying with us your goal when u were calling @AndrewYang's UBI a "trojan horse"? Guess U, @BernieSanders & #Berners shoulda had the foresight, but U didn't, so yea, apologize to @AndrewYang & #YangGang, then, adopt #UBI & Democracy $, then we can talk. pic.twitter.com/rXkvhMlWhL — APB Pa 🧢 (@APB_Pa) March 5, 2020

There it is. AOC has spent a lot of time alienating the other candidates … and now she thinks she can unify them under Bernie.

Girl, please.

