Sounds like Socialist Democratic darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez helped her goddaughter to get into a public charter school.
You know, one of those evil rich people things.
Betsy DeVos called her out:
How nice that @AOC claims to have helped her goddaughter get into a public charter school. It’s a shame she works to deny that opportunity to every other disadvantaged family in America. “Good for me, but not for thee,” indeed. #EducationFreedomhttps://t.co/a2RhOEeU0o
— Secretary Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) February 24, 2020
Not a great look, AOC.
From the New York Post:
Good for me, but not for thee.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez managed to get her goddaughter into a Bronx charter school, according to a Facebook Live video she recorded in 2017 — before she was a public figure.
“This area’s like a lot of where my family is from,” AOC says as she strolls along Hunts Point Avenue in the Bronx. “My goddaughter, I got her into a charter school like maybe a block or two down.”
It’s unclear exactly how Ocasio-Cortez managed to finagle the favor for her goddaughter, or which school she attended. There are at least five — including South Bronx Classical Charter School I and Bronx Charter School for the Arts — within walking distance of the Hunts Point subway station where the video cuts out.
Reps for AOC did not immediately respond to request for comment.
She didn’t respond to request for comment.
Shocker.
Another anti choice in education hypocrite. #AOC https://t.co/bwMNTwCLxF
— Larry Elder (@larryelder) February 25, 2020
Just like a good little socialist.
0% shocked.
— Matthew 🇺🇸 (@MATTUNDERW00D) February 25, 2020
A la warren.
— perri (@fuzzyfatpig) February 25, 2020
Typical of a socialist. If she gets her way, she’ll be living like Bernie Sanders with three homes, nice vehicles, school choice, while the poverty is equally distributed among us peasants.
— Indian (@untalentedlady) February 25, 2020
And her serfs … sorry, supporters … will defend her right to be super-wealthy just like Bernie.
Just another reason why socialism SUCKS.
***
