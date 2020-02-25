Executive Director of Guns Down America, Igor Volsky, wants gun makers punished for marketing and selling guns to women and minorities. Apparently, if gun grabbers can’t frame all gun owners as crazy, evil, racist, redneck, white dudes with inappropriate relationships with their sheep that’s problematic for their agenda.

How DARE women and minorities want to arm themselves! THE NERVE.

Or, and hear us out, Igor, they realize sex and skin color have zero to do with who does and doesn’t want to own a firearm.

Oooh, scary word.

This is a bad take, Igor. BAD take.

It’s also pretty damn sexist.

The nerve of those evil gun makers!

