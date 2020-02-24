It’s official, Trump has broken Paul Krugman.

We’ve suspected this for months (years) now but to see it in a Twitter thread, tweeted in black and white … wow.

You see, since Paul thinks Bernie Sanders is the ‘clear favorite’ for the Democratic nomination he decided to try and make a case for why that’s not all that bad. Yeah, we made the same face.

‘Even if you disagree with his ideas, he’s not a wannabe authoritarian ruler.’

He’s a SOCIALIST, dude.

They are the epitome of authoritarians.

Holy crap.

Seriously, what is he smokin’?

Oh we dunno … that socialism will destroy our economy and ultimately our country? Just spitballin’.

Imagine being so determined to be in power that you’d enable socialism in this country.

This is so gross.

Annnd Paul is wrong … again.

Did he really say now is not the time for self-indulgence and ego trips? We’ll say this for him, dude’s lack of self-awareness is impressive and not in a good way.

Center-left. HA HA HA HA HA

An economist who should know how dangerous socialism really is.

Gross, right?

She’s right.

Like that time he said the Internet was just a fad?

Heh.

