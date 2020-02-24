It’s official, Trump has broken Paul Krugman.

We’ve suspected this for months (years) now but to see it in a Twitter thread, tweeted in black and white … wow.

You see, since Paul thinks Bernie Sanders is the ‘clear favorite’ for the Democratic nomination he decided to try and make a case for why that’s not all that bad. Yeah, we made the same face.

Well, Bernie Sanders is now the clear favorite for the Democratic nomination. Lots of things to say about that, but the most important is that he is NOT a left-leaning version of Trump. Even if you disagree with his ideas, he's not a wannabe authoritarian ruler 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 23, 2020

‘Even if you disagree with his ideas, he’s not a wannabe authoritarian ruler.’

He’s a SOCIALIST, dude.

They are the epitome of authoritarians.

America under a Sanders presidency would still be America, both because Sanders is an infinitely better man than Trump and because the Democratic Party wouldn't enable abuse of power the way Republicans have 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 23, 2020

Holy crap.

Seriously, what is he smokin’?

And if you're worried about his economic agenda, what's your concern, exactly? That he'll run budget deficits? Trump is doing that already — and the economic effects have been positive 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 23, 2020

Oh we dunno … that socialism will destroy our economy and ultimately our country? Just spitballin’.

I'm more concerned about (a) electability and (b) if he does win, squandering political capital on unwinnable fights like abolishing private health insurance. But if he's the nominee, it's the job of Dems to make him electable if at all possible 4/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 23, 2020

Imagine being so determined to be in power that you’d enable socialism in this country.

This is so gross.

To be honest, a Sanders administration would probably leave center-left policy wonks like me out in the cold, at least initially. But this is no time for self-indulgence and ego trips. Freedom is on the line 5/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 23, 2020

Annnd Paul is wrong … again.

Did he really say now is not the time for self-indulgence and ego trips? We’ll say this for him, dude’s lack of self-awareness is impressive and not in a good way.

Center-left. HA HA HA HA HA

In what world are you center-left?!?!? The delusion of the major urban-center based MSM continues to astound. A Sanders socialist may make you look more moderate, but your not even in the same state as moderate. — Stu Parker (@stuparker1) February 24, 2020

You're supposed to be an economist FFS!

He. Is. A. Socialist.

He really believes in the things he espouses. He's not kidding around, blowing smoke, engaging in hyperbolic political rhetoric. — ShurlTheWorld (@ShurlStillHere) February 23, 2020

An economist who should know how dangerous socialism really is.

Gross, right?

"But this is no time for self-indulgence and ego trips," said Krugman. Yes. @paulkrugman. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 24, 2020

Riiight, not at all. He just openly worships authoritarian, murderous regimes, and has always done so.https://t.co/zKdzTvSBru — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) February 23, 2020

He will GUARANTEE four more years of Trump and we’d lose the Courts for the next 40 years. — Dr. Avis (@SistahScholar) February 23, 2020

She’s right.

Dear Lord….socialism IS authoritarian by its very nature, sir! — Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) February 23, 2020

Oh, for Christ’s sake, shut up. You haven’t been right about anything in years. Why you’re gainfully employed is a cosmic mystery. Sanders is a self proclaimed, avowed fucking Socialist. For the cosmically stupid, like yourself, Socialism is Communism for dummies. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) February 24, 2020

Everyone listen to Krugman, hes ALWAYS correct. pic.twitter.com/zBMxmpdp9g — bugsemgee (@bugsemgee) February 24, 2020

Like that time he said the Internet was just a fad?

Heh.

***

