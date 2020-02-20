It’s obvious Katie Hill is painfully desperate for attention, any attention.

Since she resigned in disgrace for taking advantage of an employee aka having sex with a staffer she appears to have WAY too much time on her hands to tweet.

Sounds like she was underwhelmed with the Democrats from last night’s debate which is hilarious because we thought it was the first one worth watching.

Oh noez!

Enter Comfortably Smug with the zinger:

Katie may want to put some aloe on that burn.

Trending

Sheesh, one throuple and they never let you live it down, right Katie?

We see what they did there.

True story.

***

Related:

‘She’s not capable of impartial justice for Stone’: Mark Levin takes Obama judge Amy Berman Jackson APART in thread

WASSAMATTA Chris? Sen. Chris Murphy seems nervous snapping at Trump for accusing him of violating the Logan Act

The ratio she DESERVES: Jennifer Rubin’s tweet about ‘Bloombefg’ blows up in her smug face (even Trump noticed) and LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @ComfortablySmug#DemocratDebateKatie Hill