Mike Bloomberg released an ad attacking Bernie supporters, aka Bernie Bros, which seems sort of a strange way to take down Bernie but eh … Democrat. Really, if you watch the ad all they did was screenshot a bunch of troll tweets (that go by so quickly you can’t read them), and then show Bernie saying they need to engage civilly.

Making Bernie look reasonable?

You decide, watch.

Bloomberg just stop and frisked Bernie's campaign. I hope he airs it in all 50 states. pic.twitter.com/U6uT4pca27 — ⚖️Bernie Sanders Will Never Be President ⚖️ (@KHiveQueenB) February 17, 2020

We like how they blurred out the names but since we cover a lot of these people we still recognize them. Heh.

Donna Brazile seems SUPER excited over the ad:

Oh, Donna.

Considering what she did with Hillary the last time Bernie ran for the nomination?

Not a good look … at all.

This ad basically shows that Bernie is a decent man but a lot of his supporters are jerks. They’re not running, he is — Kissthemgiantrings (@rxmeister28) February 17, 2020

And to be fair, they tried to pull this with some of Trump’s supporters as well … how’d that work out for them?

This doesn’t seem to be working out so well for Bloomberg, or Donna for that matter.

That just motivated another donation. — 1eyedjack (@jjschultz101) February 17, 2020

So perfect- you guys were able to find another candidate to buy the Democrat party. Lol. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) February 17, 2020

I believe Bernie has publicly denounced people who say they represent his campaign by providing divisive comments. I think this ad is disingenuous at best. And more divisive. Never Bloomberg. Ever — brian wise (@bridwise) February 17, 2020

This is despicable — Jesse Maiman (@jessetweetsnow) February 17, 2020

Positioning yourself for a job? Got it. — Paul Oliu (@PMOliu) February 17, 2020

Ouch.

Donna, I’m baffled you enjoy this ad. It’s disgusting. — Adam Bedol (@bedolsky) February 17, 2020

To be fair I could run a reel of asinine tweets by supporters of every candidate including the president. I could run a reel of asinine tweets by people trying to save orphaned kittens. It's the internet — AMLH/GGMN (@KyserBrewer) February 17, 2020

The joy of the centrists at the prospect of total oligarchy is disgusting. Have you no shame? — DebtRevolution.org 🌎🎓⏳ (@elijcampbell) February 17, 2020

Are you gonna feed him the debate questions? — Ranger's Porse Hucky (@SilverTheHorse) February 17, 2020

Ok, you know that one hurt.

***

