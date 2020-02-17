TFW you failed to criminalize law-abiding gun owners: Look on VA Dem Mark Levine’s face when ‘assault weapons ban’ FAILED to move forward is PRICELESS (watch)

Posted at 11:41 am on February 17, 2020 by Sam Janney

There may be hope for VA yet!

HB961 aka the ‘assault weapons ban and magazine confiscation bill’ has failed to move forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

But wait, it gets so so so so SO much better.

The look on Mark Levine’s face, the Democrat who has been pushing this crap bill, is EPIC.

Watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

This editor, who happens to be a Virginian and a legal gun owner, couldn’t LOVE this video anymore.

Truly the best thing on social media TODAY.

We will keep the look on Levine’s face in our minds as we push forward fighting back against gun confiscation and other ridiculous legislation Democrats try and push that tramples our rights here in Virginia and across the country.

The look of DEFEAT.

America wins. Suck on that, pal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Make. This. Happen.

That could work too.

Let’s hope this is only the beginning of sanity returning to the Commonwealth.

***

Related:

‘Spare ME’: Gabriella Hoffman absolutely TROUNCES CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski for trying to whitewash the Soviet Union

‘You gonna feed him questions too’? Donna Brazile squeeing over Bloomberg ad attacking Bernie supporters does NOT go well

ADVERTISEMENT

Funny because it’s TRUE: Brit Hume’s dig at Mike Bloomberg and where he acquired his knowledge of farming is PRICELESS


ADVERTISEMENT


related articles


ad placeholder
Social Media

OMG-LOL! Is Pete Buttigieg’s top adviser Lis Smith really using a burner account to pretend she’s Nigerian and a HUGE Pete fan?!

ad placeholder
Media

DERP: Pete Buttigieg claims the first president to ever enter the WH supporting gay marriage is making GOP homophobic (watch)

ad placeholder
Media

‘They’re PEOPLE, not a commodity’: David Frum DRAGGED for tone-deaf and quite frankly racist tweet about black voters

ad placeholder
US News

What the Hell did I just WATCH? ‘Insanely ominous footage’ of Mike Bloomberg in stage play surfaces and it’s SO cringey (watch)

ad placeholder
US News

So much OUCH: Joe Biden learns the HARD way why you never tell Conservatives what they do and don’t ‘need’

ad placeholder
Media

‘You misspelled Hillary and 2016’: Seth Abramson and Katie Hill really STEP in it teaming up to push Trump election conspiracy

ad placeholder
US News

‘This is racist TRASH’: Revolting Richard Dawkins dragged by BOTH sides for claiming eugenics would ‘work in practice’

ad placeholder
US News

Pete Buttigieg reveals that blacks experience the pain of the Trump administration more than anyone else

ad placeholder
US News

LA’s mayor and police chief shoot video assuring illegals that they won’t cooperate with ICE

ad placeholder
US News

‘It’s the Democrats!’ New York subway crook arrested 139 times says bail reform is ‘lit’

ad placeholder
US News

Here’s someone else threatening to make a list of any liberals supporting the Bloomberg campaign

ad placeholder
US News

DC Metro has spent $3.8 million and five years on two unfinished bike racks that were to be ready in 2015

ad placeholder
US News

Drudge: Michael Bloomberg considering Hillary Clinton as a running mate (your joke here)

ad placeholder
US News

Narrative status: BUSTED! Joe Biden shifts into spin overdrive after reporter shows him Obama-era pics of kids in cages at the border

ad placeholder
US News

‘Swamp celebrates’: Lisa Page sends ‘cheers’ to Andrew McCabe after DOJ refuses to pursue criminal charges