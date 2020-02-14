Starting to think Ana Navarro may not be the best judge of character.

Watch.

 

In case you missed it, Michael Avenatti was just found guilty on all counts in the Nike extortion trial.

Doesn’t seem a whole lot like the actions of the ‘Holy Spirit’ to us.

So much for that whole being in all places at all times thing.

True story.

Bound together by nothing more than their hatred of one man.

Considering how crappy the Democratic field is we suppose anything is possible.

