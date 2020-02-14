Virginia Dems just surrendered Virginia’s voice by passing legislation in the House of Delegates to give the winner of the popular vote Virginia’s electoral votes. Imagine being so petty and small that you’re willing to completely give your voters up because you hate Donald Trump just that much.

Virginia House passes bill to award electoral votes to whoever wins the popular vote | TheHill https://t.co/IOay6Gfobv — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 13, 2020

From The Hill:

“Under the compact, Virginia agrees to award its electoral votes to the presidential ticket that receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia,” a bill summary states. “The compact goes into effect when states cumulatively possessing a majority of the electoral votes have joined the compact.” So far, only 15 states and Washington, D.C., have entered the compact, according to National Popular Vote, a nonprofit group tracking the status of states on the issue. A group of states possessing 74 electoral votes would need to join the agreement in order for the compact to take effect.

Shameful.

Ted Cruz called Virginia Democrats OUT:

VA House votes to give all of Virginia’s votes to California & New York. Because that’s definitely in the interest of Virginians. Jefferson & Madison would be appalled. https://t.co/P4mELKgrOw — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 14, 2020

That is literally what Virginia Democrats did, they handed California and New York Virginia’s votes and took away Virginians’ voices and all because they don’t trust voters.

It’s gross.

They’re gross.

This just further erodes the rights of states. — Father Knowledge (@Sausage_Leg_Joe) February 14, 2020

I hope Gorsuch writes the opinion that's inevitably ahead. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) February 14, 2020

Just more incentive get out and vote red in November. The land won’t slide itself. #Trump2020 🇺🇸 — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) February 14, 2020

Hell yeah.

We’ve never wanted Trump to win the popular vote more than we do now.

Gonna be hilarious when they vote democrat but Trump wins the popular vote so he gets the delegates. — Horn_of_Zeese (@MikeMegisis) February 14, 2020

Imagine this attempt to stop Trump, because thst is what it’s about, backfires🤣. Trump wins the popular vote and forces all these liberal states to cast their electoral votes for him! #KAG2020 — JG (@devilmojoe) February 14, 2020

Hopefully the SCOTUS will be appalled. — J Perry (@jlperry_jr) February 14, 2020

Jefferson and Adams would be up in arms! — Fiscal Clif (@clifthethird) February 14, 2020

Literally.

As a Virginian…I'm appalled at Virginia House Democrats. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) February 14, 2020

As a Virginia, this editor is as well.

***

