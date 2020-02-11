Suuuuure, this is TOTALLY and completely not a Krassenstein brother pretending to be his wife.

Ms. Krassenstein? K.

This is just pathetically hilarious.

Did you all realize that Hashtags like #BloombergIsRacist or #Mayorcheat start trending at between 2-5am? Yes, that's 10am to 1pm in Moscow. Stop falling for this crap. — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) February 11, 2020

‘Stop falling for this crap.’

Did you realize Twitter has suspended both of the Krassenstein brothers’ accounts for literally using bots?

Oh, the irony.

Meth, not even once. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 11, 2020

The more you know.

Or California/Oregon where it’s 11-2 am when most millenial/ Bernie Bros in the west are on line? — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) February 11, 2020

But RUSSIA. It’s always Russia!

Do you think Bots have a shift? By definition they are automated. If anything they'd be optimized to run more content at peak US times. But whatever, this is fantasyland. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) February 11, 2020

👏 everything 👏 i 👏 dont 👏 agree 👏 with 👏 is 👏 Russian 👏 — Will Fehrman 🌹 (@FehrmanWill) February 11, 2020

Never go full Krassenstein.

Even if you married one.#BloombergIsARacist — Texas Guy (@Collinsdw) February 11, 2020

Or are a Krassenstein pretending to be your wife.

RUSSIA!!!!!!!! 👈 Stop falling for this crap! — Devil Pup🇺🇸🐶 (@DevilPup74) February 11, 2020

The Krassenstein bros just couldn't stay away — Mingo Mango (@mingomango14) February 11, 2020

Nope.

THERE’S A CONNECTION.

***

