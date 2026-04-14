‘A Long Time Ago in a Middle-Earth Far, Far Away...’ Star Wars Meets LOTR in AI-Generated Trailer (WATCH)

A new AI-generated movie trailer has blended the exciting worlds of author J.R.R. Tolkien (as visualized by movie director Peter Jackson) and filmmaker George Lucas. It’s a marvelous mashup of The Lord of the Rings and Star Wars. AI is here, and it is advancing at an exponential rate. A few years ago, the trailer you are about to see would have been impossible without scores of actors, artists, production crews, and loads of cash. Now it can be conjured like magic. Take that, Gandalf!

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Here’s the trailer to The Lord of the Force: A New Fellowship. (WATCH)

The Lord Of The Force: A New Fellowship



Credit: Art-ficial Studios on YT pic.twitter.com/iuSTaTgxCk — Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) April 13, 2026

i see heavy drugs involved — californiapunketudes (@californiapunk1) April 13, 2026

I am both impressed and confused.#WouldWatchStoned — 🤡🥊𝕃𝕪𝕝𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕖 ℂ𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕟🃏 (@LyleClown) April 13, 2026

Best experienced with death sticks and pipeweed. Guess it would be called ‘death-weed’ in this mashup cinematic universe.

Unsurprisingly, most commenters are ready to part with Mount Doom-sized mountains of money to see this full film realized on the big screen.

I'd go to the theater to see this and not only would I buy a popcorn and soda but I'd get the mf'ing overpriced nachos with the plastic tasting cheese AND a side of expired pickled jalapenos! This hits so hard I got a concussion from the trailer. — The Purgated (@ThePurgated) April 13, 2026

This is so good! I’d watch this movie. 🎥 let’s make it happen. — Chad Ledger (@TheChadLedger) April 13, 2026

With AI, everything will be possible soon. — Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) April 13, 2026

Sign me up for that. — JacobinJuice (@JacobinJuice) April 13, 2026

'That’ll be one Arkenstone and a trillion Imperial credits, please.'

Not everyone was thrilled and ready to call the movie, ‘My Precious.’

I appreciate the effort and the thought and it was kind of cool. But I just can’t bring myself to love it. LoTR needs no remakes or mashups. It would definitely benefit the Star Wars side. I will say that One Ring Lightsaber was sick though! — risK🇨🇦 (@KBanny83) April 13, 2026

I couldn't watch, it's so lame — आभा / AABHA™️ (@Aabha72) April 13, 2026

Groan... Not very interesting combo/mashup, ring-on-the-light-sabre? No. Spiked tie fighter? Ug. Come on, you can do better... — Oren Jacob (@orenjacob) April 13, 2026

That’s the Orc side of the Force talking.

Those who loved the movie mashup were raving about the best parts.

Eye of Sauron death star was my favorite combination of the 2 movies. — Jennifer Peitz 🇺🇸. MAGA. American. (@JenniferNPeitz) April 13, 2026

I ♥️Chewy-Dwarf — NostraDANmus (@NancyCarlton18) April 13, 2026

NGL

the orc stormtroopers look badass! — robert campbell (@otakuryoga) April 13, 2026

The Orc-Troopers...GREAT!! jajaja "One Mashup to rule them all" — Marco Aleman (@malemantwiter) April 13, 2026

Hope their aim is better than Stormtroopers.

Some posters couldn’t help but share the obvious.

Remarkably…this is better than anything Disney has vomited up for us. — Professor Doctor Theory, PhD (@TheoryPhd) April 13, 2026

This is a thousand times better than anything Disney has done with Star Wars since buying the IP. — Tsuno the Supercow (@TsunoSupercow) April 13, 2026

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Or that cruddy The Rings of Power slop from Amazon.

No matter how one feels, we’re on the cusp of a new form of large-scale movie-making at the fingertips of the common man, Hobbit or Wookie.

Eh, can't really call it original when it just blends two well-known things. But they're two things I enjoy. That many enjoy. If done well, it can be entertaining to fans. — Crow (@Jack_Crow25) April 13, 2026

My head just melted with the fusion of my two favorite universes



🤯 — Spicy Christian (@BJujitsu) April 13, 2026

I’ll never look at either franchise the same way. — Aaron Fudurich (@dr_fire_esq) April 13, 2026

‘Trust your feelings, Frodo.’ We saw that in an AI-generated movie trailer once.

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