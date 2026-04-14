Lie of the Nanshee: Pelosi Thinks We’re Dumb Enough to Believe Dems Didn’t...
VIP
Democratic Governors Delivering 'Free' College for Everyone
Dem Ruben Gallego Claims He’s SHOCKED to Discover ‘Best Friend’ Eric Swalwell Led...
Jen Psaki Shares Words of Wisdom From ‘Minnesota Angry Man’ Who Assaulted TPUSA...
Does Anybody Believe Nancy Pelosi's Response to This Question About Eric Swalwell's Resign...
WaPo: Pre-K Applications in DC Falling at Bilingual Schools in Immigrant Neighborhoods
VIP
WNBA Player Brianna Turner: 'Trans Women Are Women With No Advantage' — Still...
Mark Halperin Says Trump Is Dead Politically After ‘Attacking’ Pope on Social Media
Democrat Fundraiser Spreads Easily Debunked Lie About Trump's 'No Tax on Tips' Policy
Citizen Who Claims She Was Detained by ICE for Two Days Being Sued...
Joke’s on you, Pod Save Bro Favreau: Hasan Piker Proudly Doubles Down On...
Hauling the Trash: NYPD Carries Away Jewish Voice for Peace Protesters Blocking Traffic
More Than 16,000 Immigrants in Illinois May Lose Food Assistance in the Coming...
Game Over: Eric Swalwell Resigns in Disgrace to Avoid Full Investigation

‘A Long Time Ago in a Middle-Earth Far, Far Away...’ Star Wars Meets LOTR in AI-Generated Trailer (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:34 AM on April 14, 2026
AngieArtist

A new AI-generated movie trailer has blended the exciting worlds of author J.R.R. Tolkien (as visualized by movie director Peter Jackson) and filmmaker George Lucas. It’s a marvelous mashup of The Lord of the Rings and Star Wars. AI is here, and it is advancing at an exponential rate. A few years ago, the trailer you are about to see would have been impossible without scores of actors, artists, production crews, and loads of cash. Now it can be conjured like magic. Take that, Gandalf!

Advertisement

Here’s the trailer to The Lord of the Force: A New Fellowship. (WATCH)

Best experienced with death sticks and pipeweed. Guess it would be called ‘death-weed’ in this mashup cinematic universe.

Unsurprisingly, most commenters are ready to part with Mount Doom-sized mountains of money to see this full film realized on the big screen.

'That’ll be one Arkenstone and a trillion Imperial credits, please.'

Recommended

Jen Psaki Shares Words of Wisdom From ‘Minnesota Angry Man’ Who Assaulted TPUSA Reporter
Brett T.
Advertisement

Not everyone was thrilled and ready to call the movie, ‘My Precious.’

That’s the Orc side of the Force talking.

Those who loved the movie mashup were raving about the best parts.

Hope their aim is better than Stormtroopers.

Some posters couldn’t help but share the obvious.

Advertisement

Or that cruddy The Rings of Power slop from Amazon.

No matter how one feels, we’re on the cusp of a new form of large-scale movie-making at the fingertips of the common man, Hobbit or Wookie.

‘Trust your feelings, Frodo.’ We saw that in an AI-generated movie trailer once.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

AMAZON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ENTERTAINMENT MOVIES VIDEO YOUTUBE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jen Psaki Shares Words of Wisdom From ‘Minnesota Angry Man’ Who Assaulted TPUSA Reporter
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Lie of the Nanshee: Pelosi Thinks We’re Dumb Enough to Believe Dems Didn’t Know About Scummy Swalwell
Warren Squire
Dem Ruben Gallego Claims He’s SHOCKED to Discover ‘Best Friend’ Eric Swalwell Led a 'Double Life'
Warren Squire
Mark Halperin Says Trump Is Dead Politically After ‘Attacking’ Pope on Social Media
Brett T.
Citizen Who Claims She Was Detained by ICE for Two Days Being Sued for Defamation
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jen Psaki Shares Words of Wisdom From ‘Minnesota Angry Man’ Who Assaulted TPUSA Reporter Brett T.
Advertisement