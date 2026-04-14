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‘It’ll All Come Out’: Democrat Prophet Eric Swalwell Foretold His Own Political Reckoning in 2025

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:41 AM on April 14, 2026
meme

Democrat Eric Swalwell must have caught a glimpse of the future. Well, his future. Last year, he told a crowd of supporters that he’d just coined a new Democrat Party slogan. Ok, you won’t believe this. The new slogan was: ‘It’ll All Come Out.’ Well, it sure did! We can’t stop laughing.

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It’s like witnessing a prophecy be foretold. (WATCH)

He’s not a holy man, but he’s getting what he wholly deserves.

Commenters say Swalwell has a lot of crazy to go along with his karma. Swallwell is unwell.

Swalwell is like an alien failing miserably at acting like a human. He looks so uncomfortable in his skin.

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Commenters say there’s nothing likable about him.

Rocket douche? Sounds like what would happen if Tim Walz were put in charge of NASA.

Posters say they love seeing Swalwell’s karma being served chilled.

Can you imagine getting a two-fer of Swalwell and Ruben Gallego? Wait, did Swalwell make any prophecies involving angry dwarves from Arizona? Gallego better hope not.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE RUBEN GALLEGO

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