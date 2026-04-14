‘It’ll All Come Out’: Democrat Prophet Eric Swalwell Foretold His Own Political Reckoning in 2025

Democrat Eric Swalwell must have caught a glimpse of the future. Well, his future. Last year, he told a crowd of supporters that he’d just coined a new Democrat Party slogan. Ok, you won’t believe this. The new slogan was: ‘It’ll All Come Out.’ Well, it sure did! We can’t stop laughing.

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It’s like witnessing a prophecy be foretold. (WATCH)

This is perfect. Can't even make it up.



2025. Eric Swalwell, wearing a No Kings shirt, tells a bunch of supporters that he has come up with a new Democrat party campaign slogan:



"It'll All Come Out." pic.twitter.com/jggqgG8lxZ — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 14, 2026

It eventually did. Just not in the way he thought it would. — AnonRoberto (@AnonSaged) April 14, 2026

It's like he's some kind of prophet 🤣 — CamTastic (@CamTastick) April 14, 2026

Probably now wishing he were a nonprophet. — Ultra Trumpian (@billbarnett65) April 14, 2026

He’s not a holy man, but he’s getting what he wholly deserves.

Commenters say Swalwell has a lot of crazy to go along with his karma. Swallwell is unwell.

Eric may be a psychopath. — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama) April 14, 2026

Ya think? 🤣🤣🤣 — Patricia (@PatriciaHa4329) April 14, 2026

Serial-killer vibe. These investigations are going to reveal a closet full of women that he has raped and murdered — Naskands (Máshansk) - Nasjands = Nasjands? (@Kaudsiz) April 14, 2026

I think so! Seriously. I’ve been calling him Empty Eric Swalwell for years. He’s just missing some of that normal stuff that humans usually have inside them. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 14, 2026

Swalwell is like an alien failing miserably at acting like a human. He looks so uncomfortable in his skin.

Commenters say there’s nothing likable about him.

Can't despise him enough. — AmosNine15 (@Amos467253) April 14, 2026

lol He has perma “I’m an absolutely idiot” face — 🇺🇸XxDeexX🇺🇸 (@Deedacakes) April 14, 2026

He’s such a douche rocket! 😂 — 🇺🇸XxDeexX🇺🇸 (@Deedacakes) April 14, 2026

Big time rocket douche! — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 14, 2026

Rocket douche? Sounds like what would happen if Tim Walz were put in charge of NASA.

Posters say they love seeing Swalwell’s karma being served chilled.

Karma is best served cold. — 𝔻𝕠𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕒𝕟🇺🇸 (@DobermanStrong) April 14, 2026

I’m so happy he’s went down. I don’t even care if the Democrats were responsible. Just nice finally seeing some karma. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 14, 2026

We get Ruben tomorrow we are up one. One big game of whac-a-mole. — 𝔻𝕠𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕒𝕟🇺🇸 (@DobermanStrong) April 14, 2026

Can you imagine getting a two-fer of Swalwell and Ruben Gallego? Wait, did Swalwell make any prophecies involving angry dwarves from Arizona? Gallego better hope not.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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