Hey guys, good news! Elizabeth Warren is just like us, she walks in the snow to get her breakfast at McDonalds. In fact, she claimed she walked 2.2 miles (uphill and barefoot in the snow) just this morning.

.@ewarren told us she walked 2.2 miles today and got breakfast at McDonald’s. #FITN pic.twitter.com/JpDg1XoXeh — Daniella Díaz (@DaniellaMicaela) February 10, 2020

Look at her being all down to Earth and stuff.

Except it looks like she’s full of crap.

SHOCKER, right? She’s usually so forthcoming and honest about stuff.

Flagging for you. Fauxcahontas lied again? https://t.co/Mcu0H2hNtP https://t.co/Mcu0H2hNtP — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 10, 2020

Hey, Elizabeth, check Google Maps next time.

Oof.

Maybe she went back and forth like she always does — Pat Trick (@patpending0000) February 10, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

The Trail of McTears! — Dillon Greer (@Duval_Dillon) February 10, 2020

I was specifically told by @ewarren that big corporations like @McDonalds are bad. Is that only for us regular Ol’ citizens or are we not doing that now? I’m just trying to keep up with the “pander of the day”. — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) February 10, 2020

She also told us she was Native American so… — Jeff Burkett (@jefcon1776) February 10, 2020

…….In her moccasins. — GLM (@glmedford) February 10, 2020

Annnd we’re dead.

Who would believe that? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 10, 2020

Not it.

She can’t get any phonier. Not a chance. — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) February 10, 2020

Hold her beer… — Dang (@MisterDang) February 10, 2020

1/1024 hahaha — Tennessee is Trump Country (@Titans_Preds_) February 10, 2020

Ain’t THAT the truth?

***

