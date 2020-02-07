Sounds like the White House is considering a plan to fire Alexander Vindman.

Couldnâ€™t happen to a more deserving fella.

Seems Rep. Thomas Massie agrees:

From Fox News:

TheÂ White HouseÂ is reportedly weighing options to dismiss Lt. Col.Â Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council (NSC) in an effort to shrink its foreign policy bureaucracy, a report said.

BloombergÂ reportedÂ that the White House plans to frame it as part ofÂ anÂ NSC staff downsizing, not a retaliation. Vindman gave testimony last year during President Donald Trumpâ€™sÂ impeachment proceedings.

Vindman was an important witness for the Democrats in July and raised concerns over Trumpâ€™s phone call with Ukraine presidentÂ Volodymyr Zelensky.

Fire Vindman â€¦ and his little twin bro too.

Sorry, fire Lt. Colonel Vindman.

Better?

After watching this ridiculous sham for months and months, our sympathy for these people went out the window.

Wow, these people really snowed a lot of Americans.

Ouch.

It seems the Trump administration should have perhaps removed a few more Obama holdovers â€¦

Granted, hindsight is always 20/20.

***

