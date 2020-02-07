Sounds like the White House is considering a plan to fire Alexander Vindman.

Couldnâ€™t happen to a more deserving fella.

Seems Rep. Thomas Massie agrees:

Iâ€™d fire him. I listened to his testimony in the SCIF. Heâ€™s a leaker, not a whistleblower. Vindman was upset that @realDonaldTrump didnâ€™t follow the script Vindman prepared for the phone call. Current Commander in Chief doesnâ€™t take orders from a Lt. Col.!https://t.co/a9KYrfiVFN â€” Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 7, 2020

From Fox News:

TheÂ White HouseÂ is reportedly weighing options to dismiss Lt. Col.Â Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council (NSC) in an effort to shrink its foreign policy bureaucracy, a report said. BloombergÂ reportedÂ that the White House plans to frame it as part ofÂ anÂ NSC staff downsizing, not a retaliation. Vindman gave testimony last year during President Donald Trumpâ€™sÂ impeachment proceedings. Vindman was an important witness for the Democrats in July and raised concerns over Trumpâ€™s phone call with Ukraine presidentÂ Volodymyr Zelensky.

Fire Vindman â€¦ and his little twin bro too.

Sorry, fire Lt. Colonel Vindman.

Better?

After watching this ridiculous sham for months and months, our sympathy for these people went out the window.

I watched his entire testimony. I've rarely seen someone more willing to put his career and reputation on the line simply to speak the truth. This vengeful reaction by Republicans is disgusting. â€” lax americana (@JurisImprudent) February 7, 2020

Wow, these people really snowed a lot of Americans.

Just to clarify, you watched his public testimony, but not his testimony in the SCIF. â€” Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 7, 2020

Ouch.

Incoming presidents should always put together their own team. This includes times when they take over from another president in the same party. â€” Stephen Smoot (@S_A_Smoot) February 7, 2020

I'm surprised he's not already gone. â€” #SwervinðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@swervinerv82) February 7, 2020

It seems the Trump administration should have perhaps removed a few more Obama holdovers â€¦

Granted, hindsight is always 20/20.

***

