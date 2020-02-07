The DNC has a serious Bernie Sanders problem because while they may not want him as their presidential nominee itâ€™s becoming abundantly clear their voters do.

At least in Iowa.

The Leftist media has done their part in burying the Bernie popularity (of course) so it only makes sense that Byron York and Brit Hume come forward to do the real work and reporting on the Iowa Caucus:

Oops.

But we were told it was too close to call! AP said so!

Trending

Whaddya know?

The DNC doesnâ€™t want to believe that but from what weâ€™re seeing, itâ€™s true.

They want free stuff, they donâ€™t really understand what socialism is.

At least we hope thatâ€™s the case.

The Popular Vote is the one they love to push, so this makes total sense.

DNC is trying to screw Bernie â€¦ again.

Letâ€™s hope he gets an even bigger house in the deal this time.

***

Related:

â€˜They EARNED itâ€™: Ilhan Omar DROPPED for tweet about taking â€˜the ethos behind G.I. Billâ€™ and giving everyone free college

Carol Roth rubs American success in AOCâ€™s face by asking Tweeps to share their bootstrap stories on EPIC thread with #IBootstrapped

â€˜Trump doesnâ€™t take orders from HIMâ€™: Rep. Thomas Massieâ€™s tweet on WH possibly firing Alexander Vindman is STRAIGHT fire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humebyron yorkDNC