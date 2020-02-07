The DNC has a serious Bernie Sanders problem because while they may not want him as their presidential nominee itâ€™s becoming abundantly clear their voters do.

At least in Iowa.

The Leftist media has done their part in burying the Bernie popularity (of course) so it only makes sense that Byron York and Brit Hume come forward to do the real work and reporting on the Iowa Caucus:

AP says it cannot declare winner in Iowa Democratic caucus, based on arcane SDE calculations. But with 99% reporting, Sanders has 6,114-vote (3.5 percentage point) lead in first vote, 2,631-vote (1.6 point) lead in second vote. Neither is too close to call. Sanders won. pic.twitter.com/mXKwgb1OMb â€” Byron York (@ByronYork) February 7, 2020

Oops.

But we were told it was too close to call! AP said so!

The arcane delegate formula is useless. Iowaâ€™s 41 delegates are too few to matter in the big picture. Iowa is notable only as an early test of candidate strength. The popular vote is the best indication of that. So Byron is right. Sanders won. https://t.co/Nut2PCuKHt â€” Brit Hume (@brithume) February 7, 2020

Whaddya know?

Also tells you where the democrat party is today. Socialism. â€” eagleeye (@Eagleeye7361) February 7, 2020

The DNC doesnâ€™t want to believe that but from what weâ€™re seeing, itâ€™s true.

Itâ€™s more than disconcerting that approx 25% of the voters want socialism. Amazing. â€” Toomer (@MagnoliaToomer) February 7, 2020

They want free stuff, they donâ€™t really understand what socialism is.

At least we hope thatâ€™s the case.

I agree. In this case, itâ€™s most important to follow the Democrat rule that the popular vote is most important. Sanders won Iowa. âœ… â€” Silly Professor (@sillyprofessor) February 7, 2020

The Popular Vote is the one they love to push, so this makes total sense.

This big picture here is that the DNC establishment knew this so they tried to stifle Sanders' momentum going into the next primary. â€” Dammit Man (@baileylewis23) February 7, 2020

DNC is trying to screw Bernie â€¦ again.

Letâ€™s hope he gets an even bigger house in the deal this time.

***

