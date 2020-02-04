Thank goodness we have members of our traditional media who are brave enough and willing to cover the IMPORTANT stories of the day, like this nugget from CNN’s own, Brian Stelter.

You know, the guy who won the big Liberal Hack tournament on Twitter?

NEW: Trump's targeting of CNN is moving to yet another arena, the annual pre-SOTU lunch with TV network anchors. CNN anchors are being excluded from Tuesday's lunch https://t.co/6uCLhcxufb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 4, 2020

Brian seems REALLY upset about lunch. Someone get him a sandwich or something, sheesh.

From CNN.com:

President Donald Trump’s targeting of CNN is moving to yet another arena: The annual presidential lunch with television network anchors.

CNN anchors are being excluded from Tuesday’s lunch, three sources said on Monday night. Trump, like presidents before him, typically invites anchors from all the major networks to dine with him at the White House in advance of his State of the Union address. The lunch conversation is considered off the record, but it gives the anchors a sense of the president’s state of mind before they anchor SOTU coverage. “Despite Trump’s persistent attacks on the news media, he’s kept up such traditions,” Politico pointed out last year. This is the first time in recent memory that a president has singled out one network and opted not invite any anchors from there.

Oh boo hoo HOO!

I'm so sorry this is happening to you — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) February 4, 2020

@wolfblitzer should be upset with people like @Acosta, @brianstelter, @donlemon , @ChrisCuomo and others at @CNN who have ruined journalism. That’s why he won’t be at the lunch for the first time in 20 years. — Guy Short (@Shortguy1) February 4, 2020

There ya’ go.

Because CNN doesn’t have News Anchors – all they have is Dem Propagandists………and Fake News Dem Propagandists at that. — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) February 4, 2020

At least you won @ComfortablySmug’s bracket challenge! That must count for something. Right? — BombshellSquad (@RedStateBlonde) February 4, 2020

If the decision is based on audience size, you wouldn't even be considered for the appetizer. — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) February 4, 2020

Oof, right in the badoobies.

Well.. you aren’t news. You’re opinion and attitude with a bucket of rude.. and the Larry, Curly and Mo moment mocking Southerners and middle America was THE END. So it’s lights out for you, @CNNPolitics .. LIGHTS OUT. Thanks @POTUS — TenNamesLater (@TenNamesLater) February 4, 2020

Don’t worry, Tater, someone will bring some leftovers home for ya’.

Hang in there.

