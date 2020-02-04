You gotta love it when an elected official or pundit gets caught being far too honest on a hot mic. Chuck Todd who we typically do not agree with on most things, spoke for thousands of Americans last night who were watching the Iowa Caucus debacle unfold. We’re pretty sure he didn’t mean to be this honest about it but it works …

Watch and listen closely as he is clearly speaking quietly:

‘OMG,’ he says, ‘What an effing disaster.’

Spot.

Freaking.

On.

i swear to god – just heard chuck todd say "this is a disaster" (referring to #IACaucus) on the NBC Now live stream in a hot mic moment – and.. he's not wrong. — Izzy Andros (@IzzyAndros) February 4, 2020

Just heard Chuck Todd in the background mic'd up go "God, What an effin disaster." — Tyler Gardner (@tmgm528) February 4, 2020

Did Chuck Todd just say “what a f*cking disaster” on a hot mic while reporting on the Iowa caucuses?? @NBCNews — Liz Dosta (@Liz_Dosta) February 4, 2020

He did indeed.

Accurate reporting for once, Chuck, way to go.

***

Related:

DELICIOUS: Lefties LIGHT Robby Mook up for claiming he had NOTHING to do with #IowaCaucus app (receipts say otherwise)

‘Inexcusably secretive’: Thread about Shadow Inc. (company responsible for #IowaCaucus app) so VERY revealing

BOOM! Brian Cates’ brutal thread details EXACTLY why Adam Schiff and Dems are spewing so much crazy in the Senate