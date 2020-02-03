We’d like to say we can’t believe Democrat Rep. Val Demings said this nonsense with a straight face but as we’ve seen time and time during this ridiculous sham of an impeachment … we believe it.

It’s seriously like Democrats have forgotten how things work here in America.

Watch.

Rep. Val Demings: "The president's obstruction was unlawful and unprecedented—but it also confirmed his guilt. Innocent people don't try to hide every document and witness, especially those that could clear them. That's what guilty people do." https://t.co/lCrIAfTgkR pic.twitter.com/fD84NWrdGi — ABC News (@ABC) February 3, 2020

Val, honey, Americans are innocent until proven GUILTY.

Derp.

What an odd and totally leftist idea. https://t.co/iFy0Vst73Y — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 3, 2020

It’s certainly not American.

“That’s what guilty people do.” pic.twitter.com/pL9WyvhtEW — Dave Dunn 🇺🇸 (@DaveDunndee) February 3, 2020

Oh yes, good times.

Wonderful place to reaffirm a terrible terrible myth. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 3, 2020

Hillary did. She destroyed 33k emails plus the devices they were sent from. Bill fought the release of docs and testimony in his impeachment hearings. Joe said he would resist testifying if subpoenaed, what does he have to hide? — John Smith (@2020magakag) February 3, 2020

Right? So is Val admitting Hillary was guilty as well?

Will Val Demings ever learn how to read? Must be that marvelous public education system we have. — Mark William Singler (@Equalizer008) February 3, 2020

So Democrats should all publish their phone records and calls. Otherwise, they’re hiding something. — Comsen (@Comsen21) February 3, 2020

ROFL “Innocent people let us rummage through their lives to prove they arn’t guilty.” That’s not how the justice system works. — Yawg The Resolute (@Yawgmothx) February 3, 2020

We don't make people prove their innocence in America, that's what 3rd world countries run by despots do. — Jeff Adams (@JeffAdams82) February 3, 2020

Absolutely no evidence. Only emotional response to Trump being the POTUS🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷 — Cindy (@cindykatz2287) February 3, 2020

Due Process is a thing in this country — IV (@__IV_) February 3, 2020

To hear career politicians speak of corruption and lies and act like they’re all constitutional scholars all of a sudden is the real joke. — mooshybabooshy (@mooshybabooshy) February 3, 2020

Having to prove innocence. How very UNAMERICAN. But then again @POTUS has all Democrats and their media allies completely unhinged. — bilding1 (@bilding1) February 3, 2020

Completely unhinged.

***

