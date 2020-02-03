We’d like to say we can’t believe Democrat Rep. Val Demings said this nonsense with a straight face but as we’ve seen time and time during this ridiculous sham of an impeachment … we believe it.

It’s seriously like Democrats have forgotten how things work here in America.

Watch.

Val, honey, Americans are innocent until proven GUILTY.

Derp.

It’s certainly not American.

Oh yes, good times.

Right? So is Val admitting Hillary was guilty as well?

Completely unhinged.

***

