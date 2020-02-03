Twitter locked @ComfortablySmug? THIS WILL NOT STAND!

Smh the Biden campaign got Smug locked up until the Iowa caucuses start tonight pic.twitter.com/POjfjCdDfy — SmugIndustries (@SmugIndustries) February 3, 2020

Did the Biden Campaign really get him locked?

Whoa.

Let’s take to the streets, everyone! Grab your posters and glitter glue!

FREE SMUG NOW! FREE SMUG NOW!

Ok, so really it’s just a lock and it looks like he’ll be unlocked by this evening but still. We see idiots on the Left tweet far nastier and grosser things every day and they don’t get locked. Smug all but quoted Joe Biden and they locked him for that?

Alrighty then.

This only ends when Foldi chains himself to the doors of Twitter HQ.#FreeSmug — Nando (@WhoreNando) February 3, 2020

#FreeSmug Fat is not a crime!!! — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 3, 2020

Censorship at its finest. @JoeBiden is probably just jealous he wasn’t in your tournament. — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) February 3, 2020

THERE it is.

Asking a question is now harassment? — 𝗠𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁 (@MadMikeOfficial) February 3, 2020

Only if you ask Joe Biden, apparently.

All Smug did was ask a question and he got temporarily suspended. On the day of the Iowa caucus. What a sham! — Allen (@AllenPneuma19) February 3, 2020

Welcome to Twitter.

Curse them! Curse them! — Dark Energy Alison🏳️‍🌈 (@RealAlisonPoole) February 3, 2020

BOOOOO — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) February 3, 2020

Talk about Rigged — cpindc (@cpindc) February 3, 2020

It's gotta be Rubin trying to rig #HackMadness — Krian Brassenstein (@KBrassenstein) February 3, 2020

We KNEW it.

***

Related:

‘Keep doing EXACTLY what you’re doing’: Jim Treacher mocks CNN’s laughable Bloomberg chyron and Brian Stelter can’t DEAL

‘That’s not principled, that’s juvenile’: Former Never Trumper takes The Bulwark crowd apart in GLORIOUS thread

Put your community FIRST! Scott Presler DROPS horde of unhinged Lefties attacking him for CLEANING up their mess (watch)