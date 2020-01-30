Leave it to Rep. Doug Collins to put together a thread that cuts through all of the emotional BS from the House Managers and gets down to the facts and points the Senate really should be keeping in mind.

He also asked several questions we’re going to guess they really don’t want to answer.

House Democrats moved quickly to advance articles of impeachment against @realDonaldTrump based solely on their dislike of him. Professor Turley warned Adam Schiff and the House Democrats to develop a thorough record. They declined. — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 30, 2020

Their own record contradicts their witnesses in some cases BUT when you’re so busy pushing a partisan hit job and pretending it’s an impeachment we suppose you lose sight of such things.

On May 8, 2019, Chairman Nadler told us a subpoena is just "the beginning of a dialogue." If that's true, why didn't the House subpoena Ambassador Bolton? — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 30, 2020

Right?

Why did Adam Schiff lie to the American people about his secret interactions with the whistleblower? — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 30, 2020

Because he’s a lying liar and that’s what liars do?

Just spitballin’.

Why didn't House Democrats allow the courts to intervene to resolve an inter-branch constitutional struggle? — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 30, 2020

IT WAS THEIR CONSTITUTIONAL OATH or something.

Why are the House Managers begging the Senate to do their job for them? — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 30, 2020

They know they didn’t make a case to remove him and they’re trying to put the blame on Senate Republicans for political reasons. Basically, when Trump is still president (and likely reelected in November) they can pretend they did everything they could but evil Republicans stopped them because they’re too biased to remove their KING.

6 out of 7 House Managers supported impeaching @realDonaldTrump before the whistleblower complaint was even filed. Why are they seeking to subvert the will of 63 million voters? — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 30, 2020

The only bipartisan vote in the House in this whole process was AGAINST impeachment.

Everything else has been partisan.

Never forget that.

***

