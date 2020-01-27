They don’t call Mark Levin ‘The Great One’ for nothin’.

With all of the rhetoric we’re seeing today in social media and in traditional media about the John Bolton story, it’s good to see Levin pushing back with actual facts.

Like this …

If every word of this New York Times story is true, which I doubt as it’s another politically timed leak, how does this change anything? As a matter of FACT, there was no quid pro quo. And there’s still no evidence to the contrary. https://t.co/ivpSXilnIM — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 27, 2020

Good point.

House Democrats weren’t able to prove anything about quid pro quo and this conveniently timed book doesn’t change that fact. It’s like they have a crime in search of evidence at this point.

1. Bolton’s book was obviously timed for maximum impact & sales. Having written 8 books, I can tell you that it’s extraordinary that an author could complete a book in about 2 months and the published release it in 3-4 months. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 27, 2020

This is one Hell of a marketing strategy.

2. In approximately 6 months since departing the White House, Bolton’s book will be in bookstores.

And now the litigation strategy makes sense. First, he went to court to seek a judge’s opinion on whether he could testify in the House. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 27, 2020

That. ^

3.Then, he does an about face, announcing through counsel that he’s available to testify should the Senate ask him. Therefore, he sought to delay any testimony while still writing his book, but after he completed it – submitted it for NSC review, he became available for the trial — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 27, 2020

And that again. ^

4. And he became available because he knew he’d be criticized for holding back his allegations until the book’s release. Moreover, the strategy also maximizes publicity for the book. The cover of the book is presently highlighted on Drudge and through the media. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 27, 2020

He’s trending all over the place on the day his book is available for presale.

Shocker.

But wait, there’s more.

1. Having trashed Bolton throughout his career, including blocking his confirmation as ambassador to the UN, the Democrats now love Bolton. His testimony is crucial (except in the House). — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 27, 2020

They totally LOVE John now.

He’s a patriot and stuff.

2. Every alleged utterance potentially monumental. And the trial is a sham, coverup, partisan, etc. without him. Pure demagoguery. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 27, 2020

In other words, Bolton is trying to sell a book and Democrats are trying to cheat Americans out of an election.

‘Nuff said.

***

