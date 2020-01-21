It’s going to be a rough Impeachment Trial for Adam Schiff for Brains … and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving, bug-eyed little fella.

Damn, this was good.

Watch.

‘Which is not the first time Mr. Schiff has put words into transcripts that didn’t exist.’

OUCH.

  • The president was denied the right to cross-examine witnesses.
  • The president to access evidence.
  • The president was denied the right to have counsel at hearings.

Dude, Sekulow came to PLAY.

Trending

Totally and completely destroyed him.

And it was effing SWEET.

He also doesn’t get to make up the rules as he goes along anymore.

Hell yes, it was.

Sekulow got to say what SO MANY OF US have been dying to say to and about Schiff For Brains for months.

And it was PERFECT.

 

