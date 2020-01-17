CNN is so freaked out that Martha McSally had the nards to call a liberal hack a liberal hack … we love her for it.

And the fact she’s not the least bit sorry for what she said makes us love her even more.

We’re still not sure why people who hate Fox News spend so much time watching it but whatever:

Simple and legitimate question.

Maybe if they listened to why McSally and others are so distrustful and sick of CNN they’d learn a thing or two BUT we’re not counting on it anytime soon.

Take Chris Cillizza for example.

Yes, it’s totally Trump’s fault the GOP is sick and tired of CNN’s bullcrap.

Keep telling yourself that, Chris.

But TRUMP!

We’ll be here all day waiting …

Seeing a trend here, Chris.

Maybe sit this one out.

 

Tags: Chris CillizzaCNNMartha McSallyTrump