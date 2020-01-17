CNN is so freaked out that Martha McSally had the nards to call a liberal hack a liberal hack … we love her for it.

And the fact she’s not the least bit sorry for what she said makes us love her even more.

We’re still not sure why people who hate Fox News spend so much time watching it but whatever:

Martha McSally is on Fox News yukking it up and taking a victory lap for calling a reporter a "hack" after he asked her a simple and legitimate question pic.twitter.com/i4UmtMF9vM — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 17, 2020

Simple and legitimate question.

Maybe if they listened to why McSally and others are so distrustful and sick of CNN they’d learn a thing or two BUT we’re not counting on it anytime soon.

Take Chris Cillizza for example.

This is what Trump has wrought in the GOP https://t.co/msFMzZVQRh — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 17, 2020

Yes, it’s totally Trump’s fault the GOP is sick and tired of CNN’s bullcrap.

Keep telling yourself that, Chris.

You brought this on yourselves for three straight years of lying on a daily basis about President Trump, Russia, the dossier, and literally everything. https://t.co/CpG1mBzsyp — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) January 17, 2020

But TRUMP!

Naw dude. You jerks did this to yourselves. Suck it up. — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 17, 2020

But Chris said they don’t take sides! — Mike McIntyre (@mcintyremike) January 17, 2020

She spoke truth to power. Good for her. — Philly Talk (@PhillyTalk) January 17, 2020

You deserve this ratio in so many ways. pic.twitter.com/cFjZNO1i19 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 17, 2020

Name the last story you guys were right. — Tina Stull (@tinastullracing) January 17, 2020

We’ll be here all day waiting …

What he's wrought for you though makes this horrible awful terribleness *uber* worth it — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) January 17, 2020

got a mirrow Chrissy? — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) January 17, 2020

This is what the collection of hacks at CNN (you included) have brought upon yourselves. https://t.co/1nXj09dXnW — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) January 17, 2020

Seeing a trend here, Chris.

Maybe sit this one out.

Related:

Way to prove her RIGHT, Fredo! Chris Cuomo embarrasses himself again and throws a fit over Martha McSally’s comments (watch)

Solemn and SERIOUS: Kamala Harris laughing it up about impeachment before realizing she’s live on the air so VERY telling (watch)

WOW: Sean Davis shares number of stories CNN has completely BOTCHED and HOLY COW it’s worse than you thought