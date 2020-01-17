We hope Ted Cruz kept his receipt because he just owned Fredo.

Sorry, Chris Cuomo.

As Twitchy readers know, Fredo was super upset with Martha McSally for being overly honest with his fellow CNN journo by calling him a ‘liberal hack’. Chris said this made McSally a punk (seriously) and then questioned how anyone could vote for her.

Thus proving her point.

Ted came out with the TKO:

Fredo’s behavior illustrated exactly why McSally said what she did.

They’ve made such a joke of their own outlet and they don’t realize it.

Not all women.

Just those who agree with them.

 

