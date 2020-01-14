Stephen King has been on the Progressive/Liberal/Lefty bandwagon at least since Trump became president, spending many a tweet writing crazy, hateful, crap-rhetoric about him and the Republican Party in general. So you can imagine how shocked that particular bandwagon was when King accidentally admitted he isn’t all that woke …

Wait, what?

Ruh-roh.

Did he really just say diversity shouldn’t be considered in art?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Guess how this is going over.

Surely not, right?

Yes, Stephen, you must admit you had it easier because you’re a white dude.

*more popcorn*

Quite a bit unfair, Stephen.

The game is rigged, dude.

Duh.

As a white man he can’t say that.

Can’t. Stop. Laughing.

Us too.

Totally myopic and privileged.

Totally.

Yeah! White man.

Sheesh, Stephen.

How insensitive and not woke can you be?

Note: We’ll keep an eye on Stephen’s timeline to see if he eventually walks this back. Stay tuned.

 

